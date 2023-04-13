A North Dakota bill that originally sought to ban drag shows on public property and in the presence of children has been reduced to legislation that would make only minor changes to the state’s existing obscenity laws.

Rep. Brandon Prichard, R-Bismarck, proposed House Bill 1333 in January after learning of drag shows performed in front of children, which he viewed as morally wrong.

In its first form, the bill would have restricted exhibitions by performers ranging from “go-go dancers” to “male or female impersonators” if their entertainment appealed to a “prurient,” or sexual, interest.

Prichard and other Republican supporters said the legislation was needed to protect the innocence of children from sexually explicit performances. Opponents said the proposal discriminated against drag performers, who symbolize inclusivity in the LGBTQ community.

The House of Representatives approved a mostly unaltered version of the bill, but the Senate overhauled it earlier this month after a federal judge blocked a Tennessee law containing nearly identical language to Prichard’s proposal.

Senators removed all references to specific types of restricted performers and recentered the bill around certain actions that cannot be displayed in front of children, including sexual conduct and the exposure of genitals, breasts or buttocks.

The diluted version of the bill passed the Senate before eking through the House on Wednesday. The Senate will need to approve the bill one more time before it goes to Gov. Doug Burgum.

The promotion of sexual content to minors is already illegal in North Dakota, so the bill would represent only a small addition to state law if passed, according to senators who worked on the amendments.

Under the state’s existing laws, those who perform obscene acts or admit children to such performances can be charged with a Class C felony, punishable by up to five years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

Sen. Jonathan Sickler, a Grand Forks Republican who spearheaded the revisions to Prichard’s bill, said the main purpose of the amended proposal is to establish similar criminal penalties for the organizers of events deemed harmful to children.

Though Prichard said he’s not completely satisfied with the final version of the bill, he believes it would address 90% of the situations he aims to prevent. The lawmaker said he still worries there’s an incentive to have inappropriate displays on private property.

However, the bill gives prosecutors and judges a clear legal test for evaluating whether a performance in front of children was obscene, Prichard said.

Sen. Ryan Braunberger initially opposed the bill, but erasing the proposed restrictions on drag shows made the legislation more palatable, he said. The Fargo Democrat, who is openly gay, said drag shows are an important piece of LGBTQ culture, and they shouldn’t be closed off to minors unless they contain obscene content.

The bill is effectively “code clutter” since it would have very little effect if passed, Braunberger said.

Prichard said the bill was never meant to discriminate against the LGBTQ community or any other group.

“The goal was never to target. The goal was always to protect, and I think that this legislation still does that,” Prichard. “We’re going to be protecting children in the vast majority of cases.”

Christina Sambor, a lobbyist for the North Dakota Human Rights Coalition, took the opposite view. Prichard’s legislation was always intended to target LGBTQ expression and to label all drag performances as obscene under the law, she said. In the end, conservative lawmakers realized restricting non-obscene drag shows wouldn't hold up in court, she added.

Sambor, an attorney, sees the proposal as part of a larger trend in which socially conservative lawmakers are attempting to “push philosophical statements as statute.”

“I think that our legislators really should think more carefully about legislating their morality for other people,” Sambor said. “There’s a real problem when people start to assume that their belief system needs to be uniformly applied to everybody else without question.”