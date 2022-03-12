North Dakota lawmakers to revisit harassment policy more than a year after rep's expulsion

North Dakota legislative leaders plan to discuss the Legislature's workplace harassment policy this summer, more than a year after the House expelled a member accused of workplace and sexual harassment.

Top lawmakers vowed last year to revisit the policy that was adopted in 2018 amid the #MeToo movement. An administrative panel of floor leaders will discuss potential changes in a June meeting, said Senate Majority Leader Rich Wardner, R-Dickinson, who chairs the committee.

Senior Counsel and Code Reviser Claire Ness said she is reviewing the policy and researching those of other states along with any changes to case law that might need to be addressed. She will report back to the panel in June.

Key lawmakers say the review is an opportunity to improve the policy and clearly define its protocols.

The Republican-supermajority House expelled former Rep. Luke Simons, R-Dickinson, in a 69-25 vote in March 2021. A 14-page file documented allegations that Simons sexually harassed female legislators, staff and interns over a span of years. One representative moved desks to avoid Simons, who was at one point not allowed to work with female staff.

House leaders had taken him aside multiple times to discuss his conduct. Simons, a barber and rancher, denied any wrongdoing and said he wasn't afforded due process. His expulsion is believed to be the first in state history.

Simons' expulsion didn't result from a harassment policy complaint, but from the release of the file to the media after his profane outburst to fellow lawmakers when they requested he wear a face mask in the Capitol's cafeteria.

One staff member of Legislative Council, the Legislature's nonpartisan research agency, has said a fear of retaliation or damage to their reputation has prevented women from making formal harassment complaints.

“Because we haven’t had a test case, we don’t know what the legislators’ reaction would be,” she told the Tribune last year. “It would take a tremendous amount of courage, in my opinion, for somebody to step forward and to be the first one to do that.”

The employee spoke to the Tribune on condition of anonymity due to fear of retribution.

'Deepen' protocols

Leaders haven't forgotten about their pledge to revisit the policy, said House Majority Leader Chet Pollert, R-Carrington, who helped lead the proceedings around Simons' expulsion.

He said the Legislature also was dealing with the coronavirus pandemic and November's special session last year. He brought up the policy in a meeting in December to address any changes before the 2023 Legislature convenes.

"Obviously, we need to have an improved process so people feel more comfortable coming forward," Pollert said.

Wardner said he's not sure how much better lawmakers could make the policy, citing the Legislature's chain of command for reporting incidents. He dealt with nonsexual harassment among legislative employees last year, matters he said were settled after "a few meetings in my office."

"We've got a system in place where it's reported. That isn't really the problem," Wardner said, citing some people's frustration with how Simons' proceedings were handled. He commended the efforts of Sen. Kathy Hogan, D-Fargo, who led the policy's drafting.

"I think the procedures are there if people will utilize them, but we are going over them again," he said.

The policy outlines how a "contact person" -- a legislative leader or designee -- receives a complaint and completes intake requirements and refers the complaint to an appointed, five-member review panel of lawmakers to look into or forward to an outside investigator. An investigation must follow the policy's requirements and may take no more than 75 days to complete.

If the investigation finds a violation, "remedies must be assessed proportionate to the seriousness of the violation." The policy outlines disciplinary actions, up to and including referral for criminal prosecution and expulsion for legislators. The policy also prohibits and penalizes retaliation against complainants or investigation participants.

The policy applies to lawmakers, legislative employees, members of the media, lobbyists and any other people involved in the legislative process. Complaint and investigation records of workplace harassment against legislators and their staff are not required to be public during the investigation or up to 75 days from the complaint being made. Eventually those records become public.

No complaints have been filed under the policy, according to Legislative Council Director John Bjornson.

Hogan said a number of things in the policy could be changed or improved. Improvements could include ensuring adequate protections for people who report concerns, and formalizing procedures for consequences, she said.

"I think we need to review, 'Did we do it the right way?' Every step," she said.

Overall, she thinks the policy is "too vague and up for interpretation," but she called its training component "an excellent resource." All lawmakers receive workplace harassment training during the Legislature's three-day December organizational meeting before every biennial session.

"I think the details of the (policy) protocols are what we need to deepen our response to," Hogan said. Every situation is different, she said.

Changes to the policy would be incorporated into a joint rule that would have to be adopted by both the House and Senate in their organizational session later this year.

Pollert and Wardner are not seeking reelection. New leaders will guide the 2023 Legislature.

'Room for improvement'

Rep. Emily O'Brien, R-Grand Forks, said she moved to another desk in 2018 to avoid Simons, and she detailed other harassment experiences. She's aware of the June meeting, and plans to follow along and perhaps submit suggestions.

She has ideas of improvements -- such as for the policy's checklists of intake and investigation requirements -- particularly to help people who fear retaliation for reporting their concerns.

O'Brien had shared her concerns about Simons with House leadership before the policy was in place, and she later issued a statement about her experiences and zero tolerance for harassment. The response was "quite interesting," she said.

People used "colorful language" to call her vulgar names via phone and social media, she said. One man phoned her more than 30 times over five days, morning and night.

People said she dressed "unbecomingly" and "was asking for it." She doubts those people would ever talk like that to her face.

"I think that is the reason why people don't come forward, because you all of a sudden second-guess yourself. Did you do the right or wrong thing?" O'Brien said. "It's like a guilt feeling of how can these people talk to someone like that that went through this and experienced this and then they dismiss it?"

She has helped women and men -- current and former state employees and former co-workers of Simons -- who reached out to her about their similar experiences with harassment, thanking her for speaking out.

"Especially the men. They felt like they were never taken seriously because of it," she said.

O'Brien believes the meeting this summer will be "a great opportunity to ensure that we're covering all of our bases as well as we can.

"Even when you think you have a perfect product, there's always room for improvement and just making sure we're doing that -- (being) open-minded to making improvements and knowing that there's not a one-size-fits-all," she said.

Reach Jack Dura at 701-250-8225 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.

