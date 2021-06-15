North Dakota lawmakers to review new law limiting board's spending approval

"We collectively thought we were doing the right thing at the time, but now sometimes harsh reality comes and bites you places, and there seems to be some teeth marks on parts of our body, so it's time to reassess," he said.

The interim committee will review the law for "the reasons why we did what we did, the anticipated results and the unanticipated results of what happened," Holmberg said.

He expects the committee, which includes House and Senate budget writers, to report recommendations in October for the Legislature to address in early November during its redistricting session. He informed House and Senate leaders Tuesday of the fast-tracked study.

The $50 million cap could be a major issue. Emergency Commission items in past two-year budget cycles, such as education and highway funding, have topped $100 million, Holmberg said.

Sen. David Hogue, R-Minot, brought Senate Bill 2290 as a response to the federal CARES Act coronavirus aid sent to states.