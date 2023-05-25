Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

North Dakota lawmakers will soon have their hands full with interim studies on topics ranging from tax cuts to term limits, with dozens of other possible subjects.

Twenty-one studies are mandatory; 59 are optional. The 17-member Legislative Management meets Thursday to choose from optional studies; those chosen will be given to interim legislative panels to carry out until fall 2024.

"Generally, at least as in the past, you take a look at the study and say, 'OK, will we get any benefit from it?' What's it going to accomplish?" said Rep. Robin Weisz, R-Hurdsfield, who chairs the panel until House Majority Leader Mike Lefor, R-Dickinson, takes over at the meeting.

The Legislative Management guides the Republican-led Legislature between sessions. The Legislature adjourned April 30 after using 75 of a maximum 80 days for meeting.

Studies result in different ways, often from bills changed into studies or as part of larger legislation. Turning a bill into a study is sometimes used as a method to defeat controversial legislation.

Mandatory study topics include charitable gambling issues, state laws that restrict carrying of guns, and impacts of term limits voters approved last fall for the governor and lawmakers.

Weisz said the mandatory studies are more than lawmakers have had "in a long, long time." The 2021-22 interim had 12.

Interim committees will number about 25, with about 14 members apiece, though numbers will vary, according to Lefor. Committees can likely do a total of about 50-60 studies, he said.

The top House Republican said he is looking forward to studies on tax cuts, services and needs of the State Crime Lab, workforce training center funding models, effects of term limits, and issues related to foreign adversaries, among others.

Lawmakers will have to be more selective in picking optional studies, according to Lefor. He said he doesn't want to stretch the panels too thin, given the topics they'll have before them.

Optional study topics vary greatly, to ones as complex as artificial intelligence. Some are related to high-profile issues, including proposed studies related to state agencies' records management policies, and spectator conduct at high school sporting events.

"I'm going to encourage the committee chairs and vice chairs to take a 30,000-foot view on the topics that are selected and really dig into them," Lefor said. "We want to get good, solid, long-term policy out of these interim committees."

Not every study produces recommendations for legislation, but Weisz contends studies are useful, citing ones in the past on behavioral health and on transportation needs; the latter's results were implemented in "bits and pieces" over years due to costs, he said.

Lefor said most studies will result in legislation, but he noted that some research will find changes in policy aren't necessary.

The Legislature in the 2021-22 interim carried out roughly 50 studies, resulting in 31 bills and two resolutions advanced to the 2023 Legislature.

Interim committee meetings will be livestreamed online at video.ndlegis.gov.