North Dakota lawmakers to map out interim period

Holmberg, who has been in the Legislature since 1977, has previously said some interim committees "kind of are a dry hole." But overall, the interim period is productive, he said.

He pointed to such issues as the higher education budget and electronic land posting as recent legislation that met with little controversy in the 2021 Legislature "in part because of the interim work."

The panel also will discuss videoconferencing and whether lawmakers can beam in remotely or be required to attend in person in the interim. Legislative leaders last year ramped up videoconference and livestream technology amid the coronavirus pandemic with $2.64 million of federal CARES Act aid.

"The bell has been rung. How do you unring it when it comes to people virtually attending?" Holmberg said.

He and House Minority Leader Josh Boschee, D-Fargo, prefer in-person attendance. In-person meetings have more discussion and involvement, Holmberg said.

Boschee said that a hybrid option would be beneficial for lawmakers who must tend to professional or family commitments. He said he hopes lawmakers "get back to using the interim as a tool to be better prepared for the next session." In his view, some interim committee chairs were not as productive as they could have been.