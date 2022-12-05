 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
North Dakota lawmakers set table for 2023 Legislature; Rep. Johnson is new House speaker

jack leg.jpg

Family members take seats as the North Dakota House of Representatives prepares to convene on Monday during the first day of the Legislature's three-day organizational session. 

 JACK DURA, TRIBUNE

North Dakota lawmakers on Monday began putting the pieces in place for the legislative session that begins next month. 

Lawmakers are in Bismarck for their three-day organizational session, which concludes Wednesday, when Gov. Doug Burgum will give his budget address describing his priorities and proposals. 

Supreme Court Chief Justice Jon Jensen and Justice Jerod Tufte on Monday afternoon administered the oath of office to new and reelected lawmakers. Legislators' loved ones watched from the House and Senate galleries, some recording videos on their smartphones. 

Dennis Johnson

Johnson

The House elected a new speaker, Rep. Dennis Johnson, R-Devils Lake, a farmer first elected to the House in 1992. His was the only nomination. The speaker presides over the House. 

Rep. Bob Martinson, R-Bismarck, filled in as acting speaker beforehand, as previous Speaker Kim Koppelman, R-West Fargo, did not not seek reelection; his term ended last Wednesday. 

People are also reading…

Lawmakers on Monday also elected staff such as sergeants-at-arms and journal reporters, and chose their seats. New members underwent orientation training; 41 of 141 members are new, though some have served previously.

Three of four legislative leaders also are new, as will be several committee chairs, including for the powerful House and Senate appropriations committees, which write state budgets. Previous Republican majority leaders chose not to seek reelection, and the former Senate minority leader lost her seat due to redistricting.

The organizational session continues Tuesday with presentations on the Legislature's workplace harassment and ethics policies. 

Legislative leaders this year added additional training for floor leaders who act as contact persons handling harassment complaints; retaliation also will be a focus of lawmakers' training against harassment. A panel of leaders advanced the changes following the House expulsion last year of then-Rep. Luke Simons, R-Dickinson, for documented workplace and sexual harassment.

Republicans control the Senate 43-4 and the House of Representatives 82-12.

The 2023 Legislature convenes Jan. 3 and will last up to 80 days. The 2021 Legislature used 76 days. 

Reach Jack Dura at 701-250-8225 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.

