Several bills recently passed by the North Dakota Legislature will create a new legal blueprint for spending, investing and conserving the state’s $8.8 billion oil tax savings account.

Republican leaders said the new plans for the Legacy Fund will bankroll quality-of-life improvements and tax relief for residents while maintaining solid stewardship of the voter-approved fund.

But several lawmakers from across the political spectrum voiced concerns about the amount of Legacy Fund earnings used to provide ordinary government programs.

The vast majority of the Legacy Fund’s principal originates from oil and gas tax revenue collected since 2011. Investments made by state officials and outside firms generate earnings used for a variety of purposes.

Streams of money

The House of Representatives and the Senate voted overwhelmingly to approve House Bill 1379, which revises a complex law passed in 2021 that laid out designs for spending Legacy Fund investment earnings. Gov. Doug Burgum has not yet acted on the bill.

The legislation sponsored by House Majority Leader Mike Lefor, R-Dickinson, establishes several streams that direct where Legacy Fund earnings go:

The first $102.6 million in earnings would be put toward repaying investors for infrastructure bonds.

The next $225 million would go toward tax relief provided through a massive package of tax cuts approved last month.

The next $100 million would go to highway and road funding.

Any earnings left over would be split evenly between the state’s main operating fund (General Fund) and a reserve fund frequently used by lawmakers to backfill the state budget (Strategic Investment and Improvements Fund).

Senate Majority Leader David Hogue, R-Minot, told colleagues last week the bill is “a good piece of stewardship” that puts money from the Legacy Fund into buckets that “generally benefit the entire state of North Dakota.”

Sen. Sean Cleary, R-Bismarck, said the bill doesn’t clearly convey to citizens how the Legacy Fund is being spent on game-changing projects or grown through reinvestment.

“When we are talking to voters and our constituents about what we’re using their Legacy Fund money towards, this bill for me doesn’t provide a lot of clarity, and I don’t think it provides a lot of clarity for those folks either,” Cleary said.

Most of the bills passed this session would use the Legacy Fund for ongoing state expenses rather than “big-picture, legacy-type projects,” Cleary said. He sees that as a missed opportunity.

Last-minute amendment

A desire to tweak an in-state investment program compelled Assistant Senate Majority Leader Jerry Klein, R-Fessenden, to bring forward Senate Bill 2330.

Popular legislation passed in 2021 set up an objective for the State Investment Board to invest up to 20% of the Legacy Fund in North Dakota companies and local infrastructure.

Klein’s bill, which Burgum signed into law last week, resets the program’s parameters by stating the in-state investment goals as hard numbers rather than percentages. That way the investment targets don’t keep rising as the fund grows in value.

The new law creates an objective to invest up to $600 million of the Legacy Fund in stocks and other equity with ties to the state.

Another $400 million is earmarked for low-interest loans to local businesses through the Bank of North Dakota. Up to $150 million from the Legacy Fund could be used for infrastructure loans to cities and counties.

Proponents say the revisions to the program will make it easier to implement while producing better returns.

Klein’s bill also established an algorithm to set aside 7% of the five-year average balance of the Legacy Fund as a baseline for spending earnings during each two-year budget cycle.

But on the final day of the four-month session, an all-Republican panel of legislative leaders made an amendment to the algorithm to allow 8% of five-year average value of the fund to be spent. The move, which appeared in the Office of Management and Budget’s funding bill, freed up an extra $70 million from the Legacy Fund for immediate budgeting purposes.

When the amendment came before each chamber, Rep. Corey Mock, D-Grand Forks, and Sen. Doug Larsen, R-Mandan, questioned why such an important policy decision was emerging in the waning hours of the session.

Sen. Brad Bekkedahl, R-Williston, said GOP leaders decided using more Legacy Fund earnings in the 2023-25 state budget was a “reasonable approach to bring some balance into the appropriation process for necessary funds to continue the obligations of the state.”

Mock noted taking more money out of the Legacy Fund for everyday budgeting will have a negative compounding effect since those dollars cannot be reinvested. Assistant House Majority Leader Glenn Bosch, R-Bismarck, said the conference committee that made the change did not do any kind of fiscal analysis of the move to 8%, but he acknowledged it would “have an impact” on the Legacy Fund.

“These are heavy conversations — significant policy conversations — and this body is having to make this choice on the 75th day (of the session) without any of these items coming forward,” Mock said. “I’m sorry, but this is an irresponsible conference committee report that has consequences far beyond what any of us are prepared to answer to.”

Both chambers approved the OMB budget, including the 8% amendment, in the early morning hours of Sunday. Burgum has not yet acted on the bill.

The 2023-25 budget relies on about $556 million in Legacy Fund earnings, according to state Treasurer Thomas Beadle.

That means all of the “streams” in House Bill 1379 will receive full funding, and the General Fund and the Strategic Investment and Improvements Fund will each get about $64 million from the Legacy Fund.

Ballot measure

The Legislature also passed Mock’s House Concurrent Resolution 3033, which places a measure on the ballot in 2024.

Under the state constitution, lawmakers could use up to 15% of the Legacy Fund’s principal each budget cycle. If voters approve the measure next year, it would restrict the Legislature to using no more than 5% of the fund’s principal each biennium.

Lawmakers have only spent investment earnings from the Legacy Fund and have never touched the fund’s principal. Proponents of the measure say it would allow more of the fund to be invested rather than sitting in reserves for budgeting purposes.