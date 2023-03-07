Mineral owners went to the North Dakota Capitol wanting greater transparency and accountability from oil companies. State lawmakers instead offered them a middle man.

Western North Dakota landowners who lease their mineral rights to oil producers have long feuded with the powerful industry over access to information and disputed fees.

Last month, a Senate committee shot down legislation promoted by royalty owners but advanced several industry-backed proposals that would establish an ombudsman program to help sort out payment issues between royalty owners and oil companies. The program will next be considered by the House of Representatives after passing the Senate.

Oil lobbyists say an independent intermediary could help improve relations between royalty owners and companies by bridging gaps in communication.

Advocates for royalty owners argue the proposed ombudsman program would likely fall under the sway of the oil industry.

Senators’ actions on the royalty-related bills reveal the significant "power and influence that the oil industry has in the Legislature,” said royalty owner Shane Leverenz.

Battle for information

Leverenz and Bob Skarphol, a former Republican lawmaker from Tioga, supported an original version of Senate Bill 2374, which would have compelled oil and gas companies to provide royalty owners with payment details in electronic format and with contact information.

The bipartisan bill sponsored by Sen. Merrill Piepkorn, D-Fargo, also would have established penalties for firms that withhold payment records or make late royalty payments.

The legislation aimed to put some teeth into the state’s existing laws so companies couldn’t continue ignoring royalty owners’ concerns, Leverenz said.

A North Dakota native who now lives in Texas, Leverenz showed the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee several examples of email conversations in which oil companies brushed off his requests for information on how royalty checks were calculated.

Royalty owners often can’t find a phone number or email address for the firm leasing their mineral rights, he said.

State law requires oil and gas producers to pay interest on late royalties regardless of whether the mineral owner requests it, but Leverenz said trying to get companies to pony up on late fees “is like talking to a black hole in almost every case.”

Hiring an attorney to sue the deep-pocketed companies over payment disputes would be expensive and burdensome, Leverenz said.

Ron Ness, president of the North Dakota Petroleum Council, opposed the bill, noting companies generally do a good job of providing information and timely payments to royalty owners.

“Total gross private royalties paid in 2021 were $4.1 billion. This is a big task, and our companies do it quite well,” Ness said. “With the sheer number of parties involved, however, there are bound to be disputes.”

Kate Black, vice president of Bismarck-based Inland Oil and Gas, said an ombudsman program would resolve most of the issues between companies and royalty owners. She added that North Dakota royalty owners have much greater access to payment-related data than their counterparts in Texas and New Mexico.

The all-Republican Senate committee overhauled the bill, deleting all of its original contents and installing language that would set up an ombudsman program. The amended legislation passed the Senate nearly unanimously.

Committee Chairman Dale Patten, R-Watford City, said the original bill would have imposed overly harsh penalties and time restraints on oil companies. Patten said he’s hopeful the proposed ombudsman program would address most of royalty owners’ complaints.

Skarphol, who founded the Williston Basin Royalty Owners Association, said the committee’s rewrite of the bill suggests they “are unwilling to even discuss anything that doesn’t have the approval of the (North Dakota) Petroleum Council.”

He said the oil lobby prefers the ombudsman program because it can exert influence over who serves in the intermediary role.

Leverenz said it’s disappointing that lawmakers so often side with the oil industry over the interests of constituents.

“When constituents work with a legislator to introduce a bill, and then a multibillion-dollar industry can basically remove every single word in the bill and replace it with whatever they want (by) working behind the scenes, that should ring some alarm bells,” he said.

At the heart of the issue between royalty owners and the industry is a disagreement over whether companies should be able to take deductions from owners' royalty checks to cover post-production costs, like removing impurities from oil and transporting it.

Though the disputed deductions were not mentioned in any version of Senate Bill 2374, Skarphol said the legislative push for transparency is driven by royalty owners' lack of access to information about the calculation of post-production costs.

Lawmakers rejected a proposal in 2021 that would have prohibited companies from deducting post-production costs in most cases and instead approved a legislative study of the issue.

Patten said it’s challenging to deal with post-production costs through the legislative process since several disputes on the issue are still playing out in court. Ness said the Legislature shouldn't wade into those waters while litigation continues.