North Dakota lawmakers redirect $16M in virus aid to fracking

“There are other ways to spend that $16 million that are directly related to the coronavirus pandemic,” Mathern said. “There are nursing homes, family leave -- a lot of items that could be addressed.”

His concerns were echoed by House Minority Leader Josh Boschee, D-Fargo, who said no other industry in the state is receiving a direct payment to bolster its output.

He argued that the money could be better spent on steps to facilitate visitation at nursing homes as the cold weather arrives and poses challenges to families seeking to reunite outdoors. Or, he said, it could go toward resources to bolster contact tracing or more quickly notify residents who have tested positive for COVID-19. The state in recent weeks has struggled to keep up with both contact tracing and test result notifications.

“We are at a point now where we are peaking every day as we try to battle this crisis,” Boschee said, referring to the numerous statewide records set this month in new cases, active cases, hospitalizations and deaths. “I think any of the funds we use need to ... help us reduce the spread of this virus, to help with the lives and livelihoods of thousands of North Dakotans.”