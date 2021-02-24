North Dakota lawmakers reach session's midway break

North Dakota's House of Representatives recessed late Wednesday afternoon for its midsession break after acting on all of its bills, covering everything from state agency budgets to free speech on college campuses to election changes.

"Members of the assembly, you have done yeoman's work," Speaker Kim Koppelman, R-West Fargo, told the House after the body finished its bills.

The Senate finished its first-half work on Tuesday morning. Lawmakers in both chambers will resume their work on March 3 after what's known as the "crossover" break, taking up the opposite chamber's bills.

House Majority Leader Chet Pollert, R-Carrington, said the session at times has been rewarding, frustrating and challenging, but "a lot of hard work's being put in by everybody."

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The House had 538 bills and resolutions introduced; the Senate had 359. The House finished work on 129 of its bills on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Lawmakers in March might move to ease the Legislature's coronavirus pandemic-related mask rule. In December, the House and Senate adopted a joint rule requiring everyone in spaces of the Legislature to wear a face mask or shield covering their nose and mouth.