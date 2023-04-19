Curtains are due to fall on North Dakota’s legislative session in a few weeks, but the House of Representatives and the Senate appear deadlocked on a major tax relief package.

An all-Republican committee tasked with negotiating a plan to cut taxes has not reached an agreement after nine meetings this month.

The panel containing three members each from the House and the Senate adjourned on Tuesday after several proposals to amend House Bill 1158 failed to gain traction.

Rep. Craig Headland, a Montpelier Republican who chairs the committee, said he doesn’t know where tax cut talks will end up after attempts at compromise flopped.

“All I know is if we walk away from this session starting out with a $2.7 billion surplus and we can’t come to an agreement on a tax package, God help us,” Headland said before abruptly gaveling the committee out of session.

The log-jammed tax debate revolves around the chambers’ differences of opinion on fiscal philosophy and budgeting.

The House and Gov. Doug Burgum have staked their position as supporters of slashing income tax, while the Senate has favored reductions in property taxes.

Headland and Sen. Jordan Kannianen, R-Stanley, say they are willing to combine income and property tax cuts into a final bill, but the two lawmakers disagree on what shape the income tax reductions should take and on how much money the whole bundle should cost.

The Senate team on Tuesday proposed a $536 million package that would eliminate income tax for the lowest bracket and shrink tax rates on all income below $1 million a year.

The House side backed a package totaling about $604 million that would erase income tax for the lowest tax bracket and establish a flat 1.99% tax for all income earned beyond that.

Both proposals, which failed to win over members of the opposite chamber Tuesday, would lower property taxes by roughly 12.5% statewide and expand a property tax credit for homeowners 65 and older.

Kannianen said the Senate’s proposal would help struggling homeowners on the property tax end while meeting the goal of attracting workers to the state with low income tax rates.

The House’s flat tax package would be too costly for North Dakota since state agencies’ budgets have come in higher than expected, Kannianen said.

Headland said a flat tax would provide meaningful tax relief directly to residents, noting that property tax reductions would mostly benefit owners of agricultural and commercial land.

He added that the Senate has “moved the goalposts” by refusing to approve $600 million in tax relief — a figure they had previously agreed on.

Headland and Kannianen said it’s unclear when the six-member committee will meet next, but they both believe it’s possible to reach an agreement on House Bill 1158 if the other side makes some concessions.