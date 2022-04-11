North Dakota lawmakers question bill draft eyeing their property ownership

Several North Dakota lawmakers have disputed a bill proposal that would require disclosure of what property they own and would ban them from voting on funding for state entities leasing space from them.

The Legislature's interim Government Administration Committee took no action on the bill draft Monday.

The draft legislation would require candidates and appointees to disclose "the location of real property in which the individual making the statement, and the individual's spouse, have a financial interest, including real property owned by a business in which the individual making the statement, and the individual's spouse, have a financial interest."

The bill draft also would ban state lawmakers from voting on funding measures for state entities that lease property in which the legislator has a financial interest.

The proposal also would ban state entities from leasing property in which an elected or appointed state official with authority over the entity has a financial interest.

The draft also would require state leases and rental agreements to include a list of all owners of the leased property, including people with an ownership interest in a business owning the property.

Lawmakers questioned the basis and scope of the bill draft, which has no penalty provision.

Rep. Rick Becker, R-Bismarck, brought the study proposal last year for lawmakers to review state-leased property and consider whether any restrictions or prohibitions should be imposed relating to state-leased property owned by statewide elected or appointed officials or lawmakers.

Rep. Shannon Roers Jones, R-Fargo, during discussion Monday said "the purpose for the bill makes sense."

"The bill draft seems reasonable to me in the fact that if we are as a state spending our taxpayer resources to lease property from private entities, we should know if any of the owners of those entities are the ones who are voting to approve the leases," she said.

Rep. Dan Ruby, R-Minot, said the proposal would single out certain people, "which I think is wrong."

"Give me a little more time, I'll poke more holes in it, but I don't think this is needed, and I'm not going to support it," he said.

Bill draft on state lawmakers as lessors Rep. Dan Ruby, R-Minot, opposes a bill draft restricting state lawmakers who are lessors to state entities.

Rep. Larry Klemin, R-Bismarck, wondered about being required to disclose private homes and farm land and said the bill draft "goes a bit too far in it's not exactly germane to the concern."

Lawmakers pointed out their legislative rules for members to declare potential conflicts of interest so their chamber can determine whether they can vote on a bill.

Committee chairman Sen. Randy Burckhard, R-Minot, quipped, "It doesn't sound like there's going to be a lot of support for this bill draft."

The proposal could resurface in a future meeting of the panel, which requested the bill draft last fall as part of the study, but the draft would still have to go through the Legislature next year.

The panel also reviewed a list of state agency space needs and leases, including lessors, though "certain LLCs and other corporations either did not provide or outright refused to provide the names of their owners," Legislative Council Senior Fiscal Analyst Alex Cronquist told the committee.

The list includes at least two state lawmakers who are lessors to state agencies.

Reach Jack Dura at 701-250-8225 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.

