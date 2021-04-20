North Dakota lawmakers put study into bill opposing presidential popular vote movement

North Dakota lawmakers might study "how to defeat" a movement to elect the U.S. president by popular vote.

A House-Senate conference committee amended the study into Senate Bill 2271, brought by Sen. Robert Erbele, R-Lehr. The bill urges Congress, which certifies the presidential vote, to oppose the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact, an agreement among some states to award their electoral votes to the presidential candidate who wins the national popular vote. North Dakota has three electoral votes.

The compact would take effect when enough states have signed on to award the 270 electoral votes required to elect the president. Fifteen states and the District of Columbia have signed onto the pact, totaling 196 votes.

"(The House) had some concerns that this popular vote pact was probably something we should keep an eye on, and possibly there could be some issues with that," said Sen. Shawn Vedaa, R-Velva.

