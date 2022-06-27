North Dakota lawmakers ponder improvements to harassment policy after rep's expulsion

A 14-page file documented allegations that Simons sexually harassed female legislators, staff and interns over a span of years. House leaders had taken him aside multiple times to discuss his conduct.

Simons' expulsion didn't result from a harassment policy complaint, but from the release of the file to the media after his profane outburst to fellow lawmakers when they requested he wear a face mask in the Capitol's cafeteria. He denied any wrongdoing and said he wasn't given due process.

Harassment policy

No complaints have been filed under the four-year-old harassment policy, Legislative Council Director John Bjornson said Monday.

The policy outlines how a "contact person" -- a legislative leader or designee -- receives a complaint and completes intake requirements and refers the complaint to an appointed, five-member review panel of lawmakers to look into or forward to an outside investigator. An investigation must follow the policy's requirements and may take no more than 75 days to complete.