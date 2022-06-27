North Dakota lawmakers ponder improvements to harassment policy after rep's expulsion

North Dakota legislative leaders see more training for themselves on how to handle complaints as a way to improve the Legislature's workplace harassment policy after a lawmaker's expulsion last year.
A panel of leaders met Monday to review the policy, nearly 16 months after the Republican-led House of Representatives expelled then-Rep. Luke Simons, R-Dickinson, for workplace and sexual harassment of women at the Capitol.
The Legislative Procedure and Arrangements Committee held no votes Monday but agreed on more training for top lawmakers, including majority, minority and assistant leaders. Those lawmakers would be points of contact for receiving complaints or would be substitutes if a leader would be an accused violator.
Senate Majority Leader Rich Wardner, R-Dickinson, said the panel will wait until September to vote on potential changes to the policy that was adopted in 2018 amid the #MeToo movement but has never been used. The Legislature convenes in January.
"I think what we have works. It just needs a few tweaks. The training will be important, I'd think," Wardner said. He called the proposed changes "minor improvements."
The 10-member panel discussed potential improvements including turning over investigations of harassment complaints to the Ethics Commission, a relatively new, voter-approved board that oversees ethics in state government, including for lawmakers. The leaders also discussed contracting for investigations.
Wardner said lawmakers who would handle complaints already have the option to forward a complaint for independent investigation. The panel might further discuss what role the Ethics Commission could have in complaint investigations, he said.
Three of four legislative leaders are not seeking reelection, meaning new leaders will guide the Legislature next year and be responsible for harassment policy protocols.
Sen. Kathy Hogan, D-Fargo, who led drafting of the 2018 policy, on Monday raised questions about how to handle investigations, how to decide consequences for the accused and how to protect complainants from retaliation.
One staff member of Legislative Council, the Legislature's nonpartisan research agency, has said a fear of retaliation or damage to their reputation has prevented women from making formal harassment complaints.
The Simons case
The leaders didn't specifically discuss the handling of Simons' expulsion.
House Majority Leader Chet Pollert, R-Carrington, said he "went to two or three other independent lawyers" in addition to the Legislature's research agency "to see if we were in the right spot" regarding legislative rules around the expulsion proceedings.
"And we were," he said.
A representative who said she moved desks to get away from Simons due to his behavior had not yet watched the video of Monday's meeting but called the discussion a good start. Rep. Emily O'Brien, R-Grand Forks, said protections against intimidation and retaliation are areas that could be improved, citing staff and interns affected in the Simons case.
"That would definitely be a good avenue to have that available if needed," she said.
A 14-page file documented allegations that Simons sexually harassed female legislators, staff and interns over a span of years. House leaders had taken him aside multiple times to discuss his conduct.
Simons' expulsion didn't result from a harassment policy complaint, but from the release of the file to the media after his profane outburst to fellow lawmakers when they requested he wear a face mask in the Capitol's cafeteria. He denied any wrongdoing and said he wasn't given due process.
Harassment policy
No complaints have been filed under the four-year-old harassment policy, Legislative Council Director John Bjornson said Monday.
The policy outlines how a "contact person" -- a legislative leader or designee -- receives a complaint and completes intake requirements and refers the complaint to an appointed, five-member review panel of lawmakers to look into or forward to an outside investigator. An investigation must follow the policy's requirements and may take no more than 75 days to complete.
If the investigation finds a violation, "remedies must be assessed proportionate to the seriousness of the violation." The policy outlines disciplinary actions, up to and including referral for criminal prosecution and expulsion for legislators. The policy also prohibits and penalizes retaliation against complainants or investigation participants.
The policy applies to lawmakers, legislative employees, members of the media, lobbyists and any other people involved in the legislative process. Complaint and investigation records of workplace harassment against legislators and their staff are not required to be public during the investigation or up to 75 days from the complaint being made. Eventually those records become public.
Any changes to the policy would be incorporated into a joint rule that would have to be adopted by both the House and Senate in their organizational session later this year.
Reach Jack Dura at 701-250-8225 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.