In response to the elimination of late Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem’s emails, North Dakota lawmakers have passed legislation that would raise the bar for retaining records belonging to top public officeholders.

Both the Senate and the House of Representatives unanimously approved House Bill 1528, which lays out how state agencies should preserve email records and what happens if they don’t. The proposal goes to Gov. Doug Burgum, whose spokesman declined to comment.

Rep. Corey Mock, D-Grand Forks, previously said he devised the legislation after the deletion of Stenehjem’s emails revealed “a lack of checks and balances” in the state’s record retention policies.

Three days after Stenehjem’s death in January 2022 at age 68 due to cardiac arrest, state information technology officials deleted the late officeholder's state email account at the direction of Liz Brocker, a longtime assistant to the Republican attorney general. Brocker also instructed state IT officials to eliminate former Deputy Attorney General Troy Seibel’s email account after he resigned in May.

Stenehjem’s appointed successor, Drew Wrigley, discovered while fulfilling a public records request that Brocker had orchestrated the deletion of the accounts. Brocker, who was not charged with any crime related to the incident, stepped down from her post in July.

IT officials and a third-party company later found that the deleted emails could not be recovered.

If signed into law, Mock’s bill would require state agencies to maintain email data belonging to top officials for at least one year. Agencies would have to create policies to review the emails of top employees who die or leave their jobs.

The proposal says administrators who find that records have been improperly deleted could either recommend training for the agency at fault or report the destruction of records to human resources, the state auditor or the attorney general. Officials handling reports of deleted records would determine whether the offending employees should face disciplinary action.

The bipartisan bill also comes with an option for leading lawmakers to study records management policies before the 2025 legislative session.

The new policies would not apply to legislators’ emails, which are exempt from open records laws.

Sen. Jeff Barta, R-Grand Forks, told colleagues last month that the bill aims to rebuild public confidence in North Dakota’s ability to preserve public records.

“Our commitment to openness, transparency and proper accounting of records are features that highlight the strength of our democracy,” Barta said.