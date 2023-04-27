Affordable child care is hard to come by in North Dakota, but parents struggling to pay for the service may soon see relief.

Both chambers of the Republican-run Legislature voted this week to approve House Bill 1540, which dedicates $65.6 million in state funds to address North Dakota’s lack of cost-effective child care.

The legislation now goes to Gov. Doug Burgum, who originally proposed a $76 million child care package in December. A spokesman for Burgum did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Rep. Emily O’Brien, R-Grand Forks, and other bill backers say boosting the child care sector would relieve some of the strain on the state’s labor-starved businesses as stay-at-home parents choose to return to work.

Most of the funding in O’Brien’s proposal would prop up an existing state program that pays a portion of child care costs for families with lower incomes.

The bipartisan bill includes $22 million to expand the child care aid program for families with income below 75% of the state’s median level -- about $80,000 a year for a family of four. The appropriation would help fund child care for an estimated 1,800 children over the two-year budget cycle beginning in July.

Another $15 million would be used to incentivize child care businesses to take on more infants and toddlers.

The bill would have the state assume all child care costs for families making less than 30% of the median income -- about $32,000 a year for a family of four. The policy change, which comes at a two-year cost of about $2.3 million, would completely cover child care costs for an estimated 2,200 low-income families.

The state also would put up about $5 million to match private employers’ contributions for their workers’ day care costs, while $3 million would cover day care matching costs specifically for state employees.

About $15 million would go toward training for child care workers and incentives for their employers to start up new businesses and take up new clients.

The bill does not include direct income tax credits to parents with child care costs — an idea featured in another proposal killed by the House of Representatives last month.

Families making less than 85% of the median income level -- about $91,000 for a family of four -- are eligible to receive at least some financial aid on child care costs through the existing state program. Applications can be filed online, through the mail or at a local Human Service Zone center.

Many of the bill’s proposed expenditures previously appeared in the mammoth Department of Health and Human Services budget, but lawmakers opted to create a separate proposal to shine a spotlight on child care, O’Brien previously told Forum News Service.

O’Brien, a mother of two young children, said last week she pays upwards of $20,000 a year in child care costs. She noted many North Dakota parents struggle to pay for the expensive service and choose to leave the labor market to care for their children at home.

Burgum began calling on lawmakers last fall to earmark state funds for child care programs, saying fortifications to the strained industry would fuel greater workforce participation.