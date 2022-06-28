 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
North Dakota lawmakers OK 1st funds from federal infrastructure law

062922-nws-budget-section

Joe Morrissette, back, director of the North Dakota Office of Management and Budget, waits to speak before the Legislature's Budget Section on Tuesday at the state Capitol in Bismarck.

North Dakota lawmakers on Tuesday signed off on accepting the first funds to come into the state from the Federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law that Congress passed last fall.

The Legislature's Budget Section approved several state agency funding requests, including ones from the Department of Mineral Resources and the Department of Environmental Quality to use the federal money.

Mineral Resources will have $2.5 million of increased spending authority for its abandoned oil well plugging program. The money is part of a $25 million grant, from which $22.5 million will go into the Abandoned Oil and Gas Well Plugging and Site Restoration Fund, as already authorized by law.

The program began in 2020 and plugged 380 wells using $66 million of federal CARES Act coronavirus aid; 186 wells remain. The $22.5 million will be used to fund contract work for well plugging and reclamation costs for the remaining wells. The $2.5 million is to administer the program.

North Dakota's program became a model for a $4.7 billion national effort covered by the federal infrastructure package, to address thousands of abandoned wells in other states.

The Budget Section unanimously approved Mineral Resources' request with a raft of others. The lawmakers separately approved about $1 million from the infrastructure law for Environmental Quality in a 28-6 vote.

Rep. Jeff Delzer, R-Underwood, moved to vote on that item separately, citing concerns about adding four temporary, full-time-equivalent employees, who would administer future funding for drinking water projects and handle new federal requirements on lead and copper water lines. 

North Dakota could have available to it more than $1.1 billion of new money from the infrastructure package over the next five years, in addition to $1.3 billion in reauthorized, regular funding to the state in that same time frame, according to an April estimate from the Legislative Council, the Legislature's research arm.

Reach Jack Dura at 701-250-8225 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.

