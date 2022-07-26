North Dakota lawmakers hear ESG concerns from state treasurers

Three state treasurers on Tuesday told a panel of North Dakota lawmakers about their concerns related to investing practices that consider climate change, social policies and other factors.

The Legislature's interim Energy Development and Transmission Committee heard from the North Dakota, Utah and West Virginia state treasurers -- all Republicans -- about so-called ESG, or "environmental, social and governance" factors that financial institutions and investors consider for perceived risk related to topics such as climate change, impacts on people, and structures of companies and institutions.

North Dakota State Treasurer Thomas Beadle cited ratings from the S&P Global ESG Credit Indicator Report Card that ranked North Dakota as "neutral" for social and governance factors, but "moderately negative" for environmental, tabbed as a "'climate transition risk' due to our exposure to oil, gas and coal."

"It's easy to see how these type of ratings could get used in years to come to impact businesses operating here and our communities at large," Beadle told the panel.

The 2021 Legislature passed a bill banning "social investment," or "the consideration of socially responsible criteria in the investment or commitment of public funds for the purpose of obtaining an effect other than a maximized return to the state."

ESG supporters say the strategy gives better insight into a company's practices and impacts when evaluating risks.

Utah State Treasurer Marlo Oaks said ESG "really undermines our institutions in the United States, starting with the U.S. Constitution."

"Instead of a going through a legislative process, ESG uses capital markets to drive political agendas," Oaks said.

West Virginia State Treasurer Riley Moore described a new law barring from state business any financial institutions "engaged in a boycott of any energy company, fossil fuel industry."

His office is reviewing appeals from six financial institutions given notice they will be on West Virginia's "Restricted Financial Institution List."

ESG "is really coercive capitalism because at the end of the day what they're trying to do is move capital formation away from these critical industries," Moore said. West Virginia is a top producer of coal and natural gas.

Basin Electric Power Cooperative Senior Legislative Representative Jean Schafer told the panel her company has "a great story to tell" in terms of ESG factors.

She cited points such as Basin Electric's $2 billion put toward environmental controls and compliance, as well as the company's carbon capture and renewable energy efforts, and its governance structure of a cooperative business model and democratically elected leadership.