North Dakota lawmakers consider bill to stem drug prices for public employees

High prices at the pharmacy counter have become a fact of life for many North Dakotans, but advocates for older adults say the state can cut prescription drug costs by following Canada’s lead.

Several state lawmakers and AARP representatives have rallied behind Senate Bill 2031, a complex proposal that aims to slash drug prices for the nearly 60,000 current and retired public employees and their dependents who are insured through the North Dakota Public Employees Retirement System, or PERS.

Pharmaceutical companies and insurers argue the plan would reduce the availability of lifesaving drugs and hinder the development of new remedies. State officials say the proposed program is unrealistic.

Under the five-page proposal, PERS would be charged with identifying the 25 costliest prescription medications for its members.

Then, the state insurance commissioner would reference the prices for the same drugs in four Canadian provinces to set caps on what local pharmacies and health insurance firms can pay pharmaceutical companies for the medications.

In theory, limiting the amount of money pharmacies and insurers are allowed to pay for medications would result in savings for PERS and its members.

The bill would also create penalties, including hefty fines, for drug manufacturers that pull their products out of the North Dakota market to avoid the impact of the price-limiting program.

The legislation, which emerged as the product of a study by lawmakers, would create a pilot program that only applies to PERS members. If it were to work well over the next few years, AARP would like to expand it to more North Dakotans, said spokeswoman Marnie Piehl.

If the bill passes, the program would be the first of its kind in the U.S.

Rising prices

The Canadian government directly regulates the prices drug manufacturers can charge for prescription medications. As a result, Canadians generally pay about 65-80% less for medication than Americans, said Drew Gattine, a consultant with the National Academy for State Health Policy.

Creating a drug-pricing mechanism from scratch is expensive and time-consuming, he noted. North Dakota could avoid the headache by using the drug prices set by Canadian provinces as a reference, said Gattine, a former Democratic state representative in Maine.

Rep. Lisa Meier, R-Bismarck, said she backs the bill because her constituents “keep asking us to do something.” She added that the average annual cost of prescription drugs has increased much faster than North Dakotans’ income in recent years.

Kathi Schwan, volunteer president of AARP in North Dakota, said at a hearing hosted by the Senate Human Services Committee on Monday that some older residents stress over whether to skip doses or stop taking medications due to cost considerations.

“In the U.S., why do we pay higher prices than the rest of the world for the exact same prescription drugs made in America?” Schwan said. “All available evidence indicates that drug companies’ pricing decisions prioritize revenue and profits over patients.”

Bob Entringer, an AARP volunteer and retired state employee from Bismarck, said he’s seen rising drug prices hurt his family. He noted that his wife, who has an autoimmune disease, had to opt for an alternative drug after learning the medication she was initially prescribed would cost $800 a month.

“I am in full support of any legislation that can give North Dakotans more affordable and reasonable options for their medications,” Entringer said.

Potential problems

Shauna Gardner, a Chicago-based lobbyist for Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America, told the committee Monday the legislation would cause an “access issue” for North Dakotans by taking price-controlled medications off the table.

“If a payer cannot obtain a therapy at the state-prescribed price or if a pharmacy or dispensing provider cannot stock the drug because it, too, cannot meet the state-prescribed price, then that medicine will not be available to patients,” Gardner said.

PERS Director Scott Miller echoed Garnder’s concern, noting drug manufacturers probably wouldn’t agree to sell their products for the price set by the state.

“This bill will not only fail to affect the price of prescription drugs in North Dakota, but … it will essentially remove those drugs from the drugs available to NDPERS Group Health Insurance Plan participants,” Miller said.

Gardner added that the proposed price controls would deter drug manufacturers from researching and developing new medications. The U.S. is the worldwide leader in pharmaceutical innovation because of its lack of price controls, she said.

Insurance Commissioner Jon Godfread said there’s certainly a need to reduce drug prices, but Senate Bill 2031 is not an optimal solution.

Godfread, a Republican, said his agency isn’t equipped to administer the proposed program and would have to contract with expensive consultants.

“We don’t have any expertise in the Insurance Department on prescription drugs,” Godfread said. “We are insurance regulators.”

A fiscal note prepared by the Insurance Department estimates running the drug price-setting program would cost about $1.55 million a year in labor and consulting costs.

The committee did not take action on the bill Monday. The Republican-led panel also is considering legislation that would establish a price cap on insulin.