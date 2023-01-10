North Dakota lawmakers compare revenue forecasts for budget work

North Dakota lawmakers are building a state revenue forecast to guide their budget work in the Legislature, with two outlooks to help light their path.

The outlooks come amid a rosy financial picture for state government -- including $3 billion of cash reserves and a $718 million rainy day fund -- touted by Gov. Doug Burgum in recent weeks. Better-then-expected state tax revenues, notably oil taxes, have created the situation.

The House and Senate appropriations committees on Tuesday heard consultant S&P Global's state tax revenue forecast and a comparison to a state Office of Management and Budget outlook.

Both committees next week will adopt a revenue forecast derived from the two estimates to guide their work until March, when they'll receive a final forecast for the 2023-25 budget period.

OMB estimates more than $4.2 billion of revenue from the state's four major tax types: sales, motor vehicle, income and corporate, led by $2.24 billion of sales taxes, the largest contributor to the state's general fund, which is the main operating fund for state government.

S&P Global's baseline forecast estimates slightly more than $4 billion of general fund tax revenue, including nearly $2.17 billion of sales taxes. The two forecasts differ by about $196 million.

"It's a pretty conservative forecast," S&P Global Industry Services and Consulting Group for Economics Executive Director Jim Diffley told the committees.

He described a tight labor market, high inflation and a looming, mild recession in 2023.

Oil prices will be a notable change in the forecast to be adopted, according to House Appropriations Committee Chairman Don Vigesaa, R-Cooperstown.

Oil tax revenue has surpassed the 2021 forecast by 62%, or nearly $1.7 billion three-quarters of the way through the 2021-23 budget cycle, according to a December report from the Legislative Council. Oil prices have surged 70% above that same forecast.

"Our price of oil that we adopted last time (in 2021) was significantly lower than (what) we will probably adopt for the next two years going forward, so that's what created our large surplus, was because we had a very conservative forecast, and I think we'll be conservative going forward, too," Vigesaa said.

He noted that both committees "will have their own ideas of where we should set these limits, too."

The two forecasts are "information for us to build our own case and numbers to use with our appropriations committees and the session in general," said Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman Brad Bekkedahl, R-Williston.

Overall 2021-23 general fund revenues have exceeded the 2021 forecast by 23%, or over $702 million from July 2021 through November 2022, according to a recent OMB report.

Tuesday's joint hearing of the two committees included about a third of the Legislature, including the four leaders and about 40 budget writers watching the presentations from S&P Global and the Legislative Council.

Burgum has proposed an $18.4 billion two-year budget blueprint, including a $5.86 billion general fund, the state's main operating fund. That would be an overall record budget but includes federal funding and comes amid recent inflation.

The 2021-23 budget is $17.8 billion with a $5 billion general fund, including federal coronavirus aid.