North Dakota lawmakers busy with energy-related proposals

Another bill concerning oil money is Senate Bill 2319, which would ensure that the Three Affiliated Tribes can collect taxes on oil produced from wells that begin off the reservation but extend horizontally underground across the border. Tax revenue from those wells now goes entirely to the state. The bill passed the Senate, though several amendments add conditions and push back the date the bill would take effect by two years.

Senate Bill 2065 would give the North Dakota Industrial Commission authority to permit the underground storage of natural gas, natural gas liquids and oil. The latest version of the bill that will be considered by the House spells out in greater detail the process and criteria the state would use to evaluate permit applications. Landowners have some concerns about the new language.