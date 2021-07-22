North Dakota lawmakers begin review of new limits to panel's spending approval authority

North Dakota lawmakers are reviewing new limits to a state board's spending approval authority -- caps that might necessitate special legislative sessions.
The Legislature's interim Government Finance Committee, which met Thursday, will consider changes to make this fall. The spending caps went into effect in April after the Legislature overrode Gov. Doug Burgum's veto of Senate Bill 2290, brought in response to massive federal coronavirus aid to states in 2020.
The law limits the Emergency Commission's spending authority to $50 million of federal funds and $5 million of special funds in a two-year budget cycle, but there are exemptions, such as certain federal highway and emergency money. Any money over those caps needs approval of the Legislature, which meets every two years. Lawmakers adjourned April 30.
The Emergency Commission comprises the governor, secretary of state, House and Senate majority leaders and top budget writers, and approves state agency requests for funding between legislative sessions.
Burgum cited several issues with the bill in his veto, including the $50 million cap, which he said was "set so low that even a variance of less than half of one percent over the next two-year budget cycle would trigger the need for a special session."
Sen. Ray Holmberg, R-Grand Forks, tasked the Government Finance Committee with studying the law and issuing recommendations by Oct. 1, for the Legislature to address when it meets in November for redistricting.
The committee on Thursday heard historical and legal analyses of the law from legislative staff. Members discussed increasing the federal funding limit from $50 million to $75 million or $100 million.
The committee next meets in September to consider bill drafts for changes to the Emergency Commission spending limits. A panel of top lawmakers that guides the Legislature's interim work would have to approve any bill draft the committee sends out.
The Emergency Commission approved nearly $2 billion in the 2019-20 interim -- far beyond the two-year average of $33 million from 2007-18. Federal coronavirus aid accounted for most of the seven-figure spending.
Items over $50,000 go to the Legislature's Budget Section, which could previously only approve or deny the requests. The new law allows the group of budget writers and floor leaders to amend items over $3 million.
Rep. Michael Howe, R-West Fargo, said "there was a lot of frustration" last year over the Emergency Commission and Budget Section process, with most lawmakers having little to no input on the money.
The governor or Republican majority leaders could have called a special session last year, which Democrats advocated, but Burgum said it wasn't needed.
Howe, who chairs the Government Finance Committee, on Thursday said, "Letting the Budget Section have a little more latitude and also including the full legislative assembly, that's important when we're talking about huge gobs of money like the feds have been sending to North Dakota."
The Emergency Commission last month approved $750,000 of federal funds and nearly $2 million of special funds that go toward the caps for the 2021-23 budget cycle, which began July 1. The panel didn't act on two funding requests for more than $50 million of federal funds.
