North Dakota lawmakers begin review of new limits to panel's spending approval authority

Sen. Ray Holmberg, R-Grand Forks, tasked the Government Finance Committee with studying the law and issuing recommendations by Oct. 1, for the Legislature to address when it meets in November for redistricting.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The committee on Thursday heard historical and legal analyses of the law from legislative staff. Members discussed increasing the federal funding limit from $50 million to $75 million or $100 million.

The committee next meets in September to consider bill drafts for changes to the Emergency Commission spending limits. A panel of top lawmakers that guides the Legislature's interim work would have to approve any bill draft the committee sends out.

The Emergency Commission approved nearly $2 billion in the 2019-20 interim -- far beyond the two-year average of $33 million from 2007-18. Federal coronavirus aid accounted for most of the seven-figure spending.

Items over $50,000 go to the Legislature's Budget Section, which could previously only approve or deny the requests. The new law allows the group of budget writers and floor leaders to amend items over $3 million.