North Dakota lawmakers backing medical marijuana edibles hope Legislature bites on bills

North Dakota lawmakers are reviving efforts to make edible products available to medical marijuana patients.

The House Human Services Committee on Wednesday heard House Bills 1202 and 1164, brought by Reps. Steve Vetter, R-Grand Forks, and Vicky Steiner, R-Dickinson, respectively. Similar bills failed in previous years.

Supporters say edibles are a better dosing method for patients. Opponents say edibles could fall into the hands of children, and can result in overconsumption or take effect when a user is driving.

House Bill 1202 would allow edibles as soft or hard square lozenges, and would limit patients' possession to 500 milligrams of edibles, or a maximum 50 lozenges. The State Health Council would bring rules to regulate edibles' form, manufacturing, packaging, labeling and marketing.

Vetter told the Tribune edibles are "a healthier form of medicine" for elderly people and people with lung issues who don't want to smoke, and are easier to dose.

North Dakota voters in 2016 approved of a state medical marijuana program; it has 8,898 active patient cards, with manufacturing facilities in Bismarck and Fargo, and eight dispensaries statewide, including one in Bismarck.

Patients are limited to using dried marijuana leaves and flowers, or THC products such as concentrates, tinctures, capsules, transdermal patches and lotions. THC is what gives marijuana users a high.

Steiner said her bill is "primarily a dosing solution bill for those who have problems taking their medical marijuana" as allowed by law, such as patients whose hands shake.

She told the Tribune she previously opposed medical marijuana edibles, but now understands from constituents how "people with pain" physically struggle to use medical marijuana in current methods.

The bill would allow square, colorless edibles with a maximum 5 milligrams of THC per serving; Vetter's bill would allow 10 milligrams per serving.

"This is not a bill about cookies or brownies. This is a bill about an edible square," Steiner told the House panel.

The state Department of Health and Human Services under the bill would adopt rules for storage, display or dispensing of edibles.

State Medical Marijuana Program Director Jason Wahl recommended changes to both bills, such as lowering 1202's 10 milligrams of THC per serving to 5, and adding THC limits to 1164 for packages, purchases and possession.

Rep. Gretchen Dobervich, D-Fargo, brought previous, unsuccessful bills to legalize medical marijuana edibles. A co-sponsor of 1202 and 1164, she said she hopes this session's efforts are successful, regardless of who brought the bills.

"When bills become code in North Dakota, our names aren't attached to them," she told the Tribune. "It's not about 'I got this bill passed,' or 'you got this bill passed.' It's about 'this bill was passed for the people of North Dakota.' I just want to see them pass."

Edibles would benefit patients who don't want to smoke or who live where smoking is banned, and also taste better than earthy tinctures, she said.

The House panel did not take immediate action on the bills.