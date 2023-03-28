The North Dakota Senate on Tuesday approved a bill to criminalize the implanting of reproductive material into unknowing patients.

House Bill 1140 by Rep. Bernie Satrom, R-Jamestown, passed unanimously with no discussion. The state House of Representatives last month also passed the bill unanimously. The bill now goes to Gov. Doug Burgum.

Doctors would face a felony charge for "sexual reproductive imposition," under the bill.

Satrom has said his inspiration for the bill came after watching a film on Netflix.

"Our Father" is the story of an Indiana fertility doctor who used his own sperm to impregnate unknowing patients, fathering likely dozens of children in the 1970s and 1980s.

He ultimately was given a one-year suspended sentence in 2017 and paid a $500 fine after pleading guilty to two counts of obstruction of justice, according to The Associated Press. Indiana had no law specifically forbidding the doctor's conduct.