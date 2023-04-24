Leaders from the North Dakota House of Representatives and Senate have come to terms on a massive tax cut package, after more than a dozen negotiation sessions.

An all-Republican panel containing three members of each chamber agreed on Monday to a reshaped version of House Bill 1158 that would slash income taxes for wage earners and establish property tax credits for homeowners.

The plan must now win approval from the full House and Senate.

The proposal comes with a $515 million price tag for the two-year budget cycle beginning in July. Nearly 70% of that money would go toward income tax reductions.

North Dakota’s five existing tax brackets would be chopped down to three:

Income tax would be eliminated for single filers making less than $44,725 and married couples making less than $74,750.

A 1.95% tax would be applied to income between $44,725 and $225,975 for single filers and between $74,750 and $275,100 for married couples.

A 2.5% tax would be applied to any income earned beyond the second bracket’s thresholds. (North Dakota’s highest income tax rate currently is 2.9%.)

The remaining $157 million in tax relief would go toward property tax credits for homeowners.

Starting in 2024, all homeowners would be able to claim a $500 property tax credit on their primary residence.

The proposal also would expand eligibility for the Homestead Property Tax Credit, which applies to homeowners 65 and older. Under the new parameters, older homeowners with annual incomes under $40,000 would be able to apply for a credit worth up to $9,000, while those making $40,000-70,000 would be eligible for a credit worth up to $4,500.

Homeowners would have to apply for the credits under both programs.

House negotiators led by Rep. Craig Headland, R-Montpelier, favored the creation of a flat income tax, but they reluctantly scrapped the plan amid concerns about the tax package’s high cost.

Senate negotiators led by Sen. Jordan Kannianen, R-Stanley, initially preferred a package that featured across-the-board reductions in property tax mill levies. Headland criticized that idea last week, noting that most of the property tax relief would be felt by owners of agricultural and commercial land.

Less than a week ago, House and Senate negotiators appeared to be at an impasse on the tax package, but the bones of a final proposal emerged at the panel’s 13th meeting on Saturday.

Kannianen said the package approved by negotiators Monday represents an efficient way to provide direct relief to homeowners and to income earners.

Assistant House Majority Leader Glenn Bosch, who sat on the committee, said he thinks the plan features the best route for “getting tax dollars back in the hands of North Dakotans.”

“We’ve addressed things that we’ve heard when we were going door to door” on the campaign trail, including complaints about rising property valuations, Bosch said.

Both Kannianen and Bosch said they are happy with the reworked legislation, and they hope the Senate and the House will pass the bill in the coming days.

A spokesman for Gov. Doug Burgum declined to comment on the remodeled tax package. The Republican governor has supported proposed income tax cuts and rejected attempts to reduce property taxes.