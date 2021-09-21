North Dakota lawmakers advance increases to state board's spending approval authority

Burgum cited several issues with the bill in his veto, including the $50 million cap, which he said was "set so low that even a variance of less than half of 1 percent over the next two-year budget cycle would trigger the need for a special session."

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The bill draft limits Emergency Commission approvals of federal funds to 2% of the general fund budget, or $99.8 million this budget cycle, and of special funds to 1% of the general fund budget, or $49.9 million.

"I think the percentages make sense as opposed to just a flat, arbitrary number," said Rep. Michael Howe, R-West Fargo, who chairs the legislative panel, which also considered a bill setting $75 million limits on the federal and special funding approvals.

The powerful Legislative Management now gets the bill draft, which can still undergo changes, said Sen. Ray Holmberg, R-Grand Forks.

"There will be an opportunity for everyone to stick their oar in the water," said Holmberg, who tasked the committee with studying the spending limits.

Howe said his committee left to the higher panel whether to introduce the bill in the special session this fall or in the 2023 Legislature.