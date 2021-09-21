North Dakota lawmakers advance increases to state board's spending approval authority

North Dakota lawmakers on Tuesday put forth early legislation to increase the new limits of a state board's spending approval authority.
The Legislature's Government Finance Committee in a 12-2 vote advanced a bill draft to a higher panel that would adjust how much federal and special funding the state's Emergency Commission could approve for state agencies every two years.
The commission comprises the governor, secretary of state, House and Senate majority leaders and top budget writers, and approves state agency requests for funding between legislative sessions.
The 2021 Legislature passed a law establishing the new limits of $50 million of federal funds and $5 million of special funds in a two-year budget cycle, with some exemptions.
Any money over those caps needs approval of the Legislature, which meets every two years. The Legislature adjourned April 30, and is eyeing a special session in November for redistricting and spending federal coronavirus aid.
The spending caps went into effect in April after the Legislature overrode Gov. Doug Burgum's veto of Senate Bill 2290, brought in response to massive federal coronavirus aid to states in 2020, when the Legislature was not in session and the Emergency Commission largely decided how to spend that money.
Burgum cited several issues with the bill in his veto, including the $50 million cap, which he said was "set so low that even a variance of less than half of 1 percent over the next two-year budget cycle would trigger the need for a special session."
The bill draft limits Emergency Commission approvals of federal funds to 2% of the general fund budget, or $99.8 million this budget cycle, and of special funds to 1% of the general fund budget, or $49.9 million.
"I think the percentages make sense as opposed to just a flat, arbitrary number," said Rep. Michael Howe, R-West Fargo, who chairs the legislative panel, which also considered a bill setting $75 million limits on the federal and special funding approvals.
The powerful Legislative Management now gets the bill draft, which can still undergo changes, said Sen. Ray Holmberg, R-Grand Forks.
"There will be an opportunity for everyone to stick their oar in the water," said Holmberg, who tasked the committee with studying the spending limits.
Howe said his committee left to the higher panel whether to introduce the bill in the special session this fall or in the 2023 Legislature.
House Appropriations Committee Chairman Jeff Delzer, R-Underwood, suggested a stopgap $20 million or $25 million special funds limit "to give cover" until 2023.
The Emergency Commission approved nearly $2 billion in the 2019-20 interim -- far beyond the two-year average of $33 million from 2007-18. Federal coronavirus aid accounted for most of the seven-figure spending.
Items over $50,000 go to the Legislature's Budget Section, which could previously only approve or deny the requests. The new law allows that group of budget writers and floor leaders to amend items over $3 million.
Reach Jack Dura at 701-250-8225 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.