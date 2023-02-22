State lawmakers this week advanced two competing bills for the future of North Dakota's public employee pension plan, including how to handle its $1.9 billion shortfall.

The two bills diverge on whether to preserve the defined-benefit public pension plan or transition to a defined-contribution plan, or a 401(k)-style plan, for future employees. The union that represents state employees wants to stick with the pension plan.

The Senate and House of Representatives will exchange the bills, setting up what the top House Republican said is likely to come down to a House-Senate conference committee at the session's end.

"I'm sure it will," said House Majority Leader Mike Lefor, R-Dickinson, who led the Legislature's interim Retirement Committee and has shepherded its bills.

The pension plan as of last year had more than 53,000 members, including more than 23,000 current employees and nearly 14,000 retirees and beneficiaries.

Looming over the Legislature is the pension plan's unfunded liability, nearing $2 billion.

"Either way, something has to be done," said Rep. Robin Weisz, R-Hurdsfield.

Senate

The Senate on Tuesday passed Senate Bill 2239 by Sen. Sean Cleary, R-Bismarck, in a 34-13 vote.

The bill seeks to preserve the pension plan with a $250 million infusion from the general fund in the 2023-25 biennium and contributions from the state over the next three decades. Cleary's bill would increase employee contributions by 1% and employer contributions by 3.6%, according to Cleary.

The bill also would expand the option of enrolling in the state's defined-contribution plan to all employees. Cleary's bill "gives everyone the choice of both, who is coming in as a new employee," he said.

"This plan offers a choice between the defined-benefit and the defined-contribution (plans), allowing us to recruit and retain a talented state workforce. I believe it does this in the most fiscally responsible way," Cleary told the Senate.

House

The House of Representatives on Wednesday passed House Bill 1040, advanced by the Retirement Committee, 77-16.

The bill, which Gov. Doug Burgum supports, would take effect in 2025 for putting new hires on a defined-contribution plan.

It essentially proposes a 20-year plan, updated every two years, for calculations of components to make the pension plan solvent, including a one-time infusion of $240 million from a state fund derived from oil taxes.

The bill also would allow public employees enrolled in the pension plan and hired in the last five years to switch to the bill's defined-contribution plan, "a $10,000 incentive to go into their defined-contribution plan if they stay a full, additional three years," Weisz said.

"The more (employees) you move out into the defined-contribution plan right away, the less your obligation will be down the road," Weisz told the Tribune.

He said the portability of a defined-contribution plan will appeal to younger, newer employees who "are much more mobile. They don't necessarily plan to stay at the state for 25 years."

House Bill 1379 by Lefor -- which passed 77-16 -- and 1040 seek to put $70 million deposits every two years from earnings of the state's oil tax savings into the pension fund to help make it solvent, beginning in 2025.

Among its calculations, local governments participating in the plan would have to contribute an additional 1% as the employer, said Rep. Scott Louser, R-Minot.

When the defined-benefit plan will run out of money depends on a number of factors, including how many retirees are being paid, how long they live, and what future salaries are, according to Lefor.

In 2000, the plan was 114% funded; now it's about 65%, according to Lefor, who called that drop "unsustainable." The state for years hasn't put in money to address the unfunded liability, he said.

"To continue down the road of a defined-benefit is like buying two tickets on the Titanic, knowing full well what's going to happen," Lefor told the House. "It's a terrible strategy. It doesn't bode well for the taxpayers. It doesn't bode well for our future employees."

The leader said 1040 offers a competitive benefit for younger, future public employees who want "portability" in their retirement plans, amid state government turnover of 38% in the last three years.

Rep. Corey Mock, D-Grand Forks, raised concerns about the bill's "frightening" costs to future legislatures.

"What could those dollars be spent on?" Mock said. "How many new industries could we support or invest in? How many new tax cuts could we pass?"

The House killed 1039, which differed from 1040 only in its effective date.

The House also killed House Bill 1486, by Rep. Jim Kasper, R-Fargo, 15-78. The bill would have required local governments to help cover the pension plan shortfall. About 60% of employees participating in the plan are employees of local governments, being cities, counties and school districts.