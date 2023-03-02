Legislation to aid pregnant women is advancing through the Legislature, proposals aligned with a call by the North Dakota Catholic Conference in the wake of Roe v. Wade being overturned.

The U.S. Supreme Court's Dobbs decision last year overturned the constitutional right to an abortion. The Catholic Conference, which represents the Bismarck and Fargo dioceses, has pitched the proposals as "Responding with Love."

"Building a culture of life means making abortion unthinkable," the organization said in a statement last year. "This will require all parts of society to reexamine and address what they can do so that no woman ever feels that the death of her child is the answer to any situation. Businesses, families, churches, charities, and governments must support and implement policies and practices that are pro-family, pro-woman, and pro-child.”

The state House of Representatives has passed:

House Bill 1036, advanced from an interim legislative study, to increase the eligibility level for the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families program.

House Bill 1171 by Rep. Vicky Steiner, R-Dickinson, to ban "forced or coerced" abortions.

House Bill 1176 by Rep. SuAnn Olson, R-Baldwin, to create an adoption tax credit and a tax credit for contributions to a maternity home, child-placing agency or pregnancy help center.

Olson's House Bill 1177, to exempt children's diapers from sales taxes.

House Bill 1375 by Rep. Jay Fisher, R-Minot, to provide $262,000 for the state Department of Health and Human Services to reimburse nonprofit child-placing agencies for costs of completing home study reports.

House Bill 1450 by Rep. Shannon Roers Jones, R-Fargo, to make clear that the state's employment discrimination law protecting pregnant workers covers those with medical conditions related to pregnancy or childbirth.

The bills now go to the Senate.

The Senate has passed:

Senate Bill 2071 by Sen. Tim Mathern, D-Fargo, to expand Medicaid coverage for low-income pregnant women.

Senate Bill 2129 by Sen. Janne Myrdal, R-Edinburg, to provide an additional $400,000 for alternatives to abortion.

Senate Bill 2181 by Sen. Kristin Roers, R-Fargo, to expand Medicaid assistance and Temporary Assistance for Needy Families for pregnant women.

Myrdal's Senate Bill 2185, to provide $100,000 for a pregnancy and parenting resource website run by HHS.

The bills now go to the House.

The House also will be taking up Myrdal's Senate Bill 2150, which would revise language of the state's 2007 abortion trigger ban and 2013 "heartbeat bill" in the wake of the Dobbs ruling.

The former bans virtually all abortions in North Dakota, but is temporarily blocked in state district court; the state Supreme Court will rule soon on the temporary block by a judge.

The latter bans abortions as soon as a fetal heartbeat is detected -- as early as six weeks, when some women don't yet know they're pregnant -- “except when a medical emergency exists that prevents compliance” with the law. Attorney General Drew Wrigley is appealing a federal block on the law.