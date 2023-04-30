North Dakota lawmakers capped their 2023 session early Sunday, leaving Bismarck after approving a record $19.6 billion two-year budget and handling hundreds of bills on issues ranging from tax cuts to gender identity to book bans to child care assistance.

Speaker Dennis Johnson, R-Devils Lake, adjourned the House of Representatives at 2:54 a.m., after Lt. Gov. Tammy Miller closed down the Senate at 2:51 a.m. The Republican-led 2023 Legislature, which began Jan. 3, used 75 days of a maximum 80 to write budgets and pass laws.

"Good morning, Madam President," quipped Senate Majority Leader David Hogue, R-Minot, around 1 a.m. as he begin his adjournment speech.

Lawmakers on the last day packed belongings as they awaited the final bills. Some watched movies, took pictures together or chatted in the chambers. Others tossed around a foam football on the House floor.

Republican majority leaders tout the session for income and property tax cuts, as well as boosts to animal agriculture, child care and education.

The session played out amid a healthy financial picture for the state, with general fund revenues running 25% or $875 million ahead of 2021 projections, according to an April report.

The total 2023-25 budget includes federal money and a nearly $6.1 billion general fund, the state government's main operating fund.

Gov. Doug Burgum has signed 538 bills, with 45 remaining. He has until May 19 to act upon those bills. He has vetoed seven bills, with five vetoes sustained and two overridden.

Lawmakers introduced nearly 1,000 bills and resolutions this session.

Tax cuts

Hogue said tax cuts were a legacy of the session, especially a $515 million tax cut package that Gov. Doug Burgum signed last week.

The tax legislation will effectively eliminate state income tax for lower earners and reduce tax rates for higher brackets.

Starting in 2024, homeowners will be eligible for $500-a-year property tax credits. The package also expanded eligibility for a property tax credit that applies to older homeowners.

“I hope we advanced an expectation that when we have these budget surpluses, we are always going to prioritize trying to give back some of them to the people, and not spend it all,” Hogue told reporters Friday.

Senate Minority Leader Kathy Hogan, D-Fargo, said she liked the property tax relief models, “but I think we spent way more on income tax relief than we needed to.” Democrats have said income tax cuts benefit the wealthiest and have not been a concern among constituents.

Hogue also touted tax cuts for military servicemembers and certain law enforcement retirees, as well as a two-year tuition freeze for public college and university students.

Workforce

Major workforce efforts included the creation of a new state immigration office to help recruit workers for open jobs, and a $66 million child care assistance package.

Hogan said the latter’s implementation will be “critical to watch,” its success dependent on “families knowing about it, families getting enrolled and then the payment system working.”

House Majority Leader Mike Lefor, R-Dickinson, highlighted the Legislature’s approval to close North Dakota’s defined-benefit public employee pension plan, transition new hires in 2025 to a defined-contribution, 401(k)-style plan, and shore up the pension fund’s $1.9 billion unfunded liability, or shortfall. A $219.2 million infusion into the defined-benefit plan will begin a 30-year plan to make the fund solvent, he said.

Burgum signed the bill Saturday.

“This is the first time the Legislature has allocated dollars for that in decades,” Lefor said.

Hogan said the closure of the defined-benefit retirement plan will have negative consequences for public employment, that “it creates a culture that people say they’re not supported.” Other states regretted making such a change, she said.

Spending

Lefor lauded efforts to respond to mental health issues, including funding for case managers in schools and for law enforcement officers to connect people with health care professionals via laptops in vehicles and jails.

North Dakota also is set to provide $2.5 billion for K-12 funding, including federal money, according to Lefor. The state also is setting computer science and cybersecurity curriculum requirements for K-12 students – a first in the nation, Lefor said. Higher education has a nearly $3.3 billion two-year budget.

Lefor also outlined over $360 million for water supply grants, $52 million for rural water and $115 million for flood control projects.

“If people say ‘increased spending,’ you really need again to focus on what we spent the dollars on,” Lefor said. “We spent them on you. We invested in our state.”

The 2023 Legislature “took the tough choices and sometimes the road less traveled, and did a great job, and I think the long-term results are going to be phenomenal for our citizens,” he said.

Hogan cited achievements for the Democrats for adding “the voice of the average person instead of a kind of a political agenda,” advancing awareness of hunger issues and work on guardianship issues.

Culture wars

The Legislature passed a bevy of bills on culture war issues, including gender identity and sexual content in public libraries. Some of those bills were met with vetoes by Burgum.

Lefor said, “We know our country is facing these types of issues. I think it’s important to do all we can to better understand the different situations, but again at the end of the day we did our best, we updated code in several different areas to let people know where we’re at when we talk about some of the gender issues.”

Hogan said she was disappointed “in the number of bills that were philosophical, rather than substantive,” such as ones on parental rights and sexual content in public libraries that “we spent an enormous amount of time on.”

The transgender-related bills “were targeting a group almost to create an enemy that didn’t exist, and they were hurtful to people, and that was painful to watch,” Hogan said.

The time spent on those “silly issues” as well as “fiscally irresponsible” spending will be the legacy of the 2023 session, she said, citing the Legislature’s “cost to continue” after the tax cuts will have “horrible financial issues” for the next two to four sessions.

New faces

Nearly a third of the 2023 Legislature was newly elected, in part due to high-profile retirements, reelection defeats and redistricting. Three of four legislative leaders were new to the roles, as were the House and Senate’s top budget writers.

New Rep. Jeremy Olson, R-Arnegard, said he enjoyed his work on the House Finance and Taxation Committee and House Energy and Natural Resources Committee, two panels that dealt with issues impacting oil-producing Dunn and McKenzie counties in his district.

Olson called himself a “nuts and bolts guy” who enjoys the details of legislation, and said he found much of the “social stuff” this session to be “distractions,” some of it best handled at the local level.

Rep. Hamida Dakane, D-Fargo, entered the House in December as the likely first Black woman and Muslim elected to the Legislature. She said she was “welcomed very well” by her colleagues, who invited her to dinners and got to know her personally.

Dakane brought bills for funding for mental health awareness services and for workforce development training grants for New Americans. The former failed, but the latter became part of the state Commerce Department budget – a success in her first session, she said. She also commends the Legislature’s child care efforts.

“It doesn’t matter who brings (the legislation), as long as the community gets what they need,” Dakane said.

Session stats

Republicans control the House 82-12 and the Senate 43-4.

The Legislature used 75 days, though lawmakers didn’t gavel in for floor sessions for six days, but continued to work in committees. Those six days didn’t count toward the 80-day limit.

Livestreaming of the session, the second one with all floor sessions and committee meetings carried live, garnered more than 714,000 live and video-on-demand playback views, over 44% more views than the 2021 session.

Lawmakers will be back in Bismarck in early summer to pick interim studies to carry out to the fall of 2024.

The state’s next two-year budget cycle begins July 1. Most new laws will take effect Aug. 1.

Forum News Service reporter Jeremy Turley contributed to this story.