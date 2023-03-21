State Sen. Jordan Kannianen had a busy time during the legislative session last week -- when a son was born.

Kannianen, R-Stanley, and his wife, Elizabeth, welcomed son James Herbert on Thursday morning at CHI St. Alexius Health in Bismarck.

The baby was 22½ inches long and weighed 10 pounds, 8 ounces. His name honors Kannianen's late grandfather, Herbert Jacob, and uncle, Herbert James.

He was born four days after Kannianen's grandmother died, and the baby attended her funeral -- "a little bit of the circle of life there, I guess," Kannianen said.

"It was a full week for us, having the birth and then having the funeral," he said.

Kannianen, 39, is an electrical contractor and lumberyard owner. He chairs the Senate Finance and Taxation Committee, and was gone Thursday and Friday for James' birth.

James Herbert is his parents' 12th child.

His father quipped during a recent Senate debate on a bill to exempt children's diapers from sales tax that his wife had calculated how much the legislation might save his family.

"Maybe it's about $200 in a year," said Kannianen, who voted against the bill.