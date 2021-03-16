North Dakota lawmaker saves running mate from choking

North Dakota's House of Representatives on Tuesday recognized a pair of lawmakers after one of them saved the other from choking.

Rep. Jared Hagert, R-Emerado, performed the Heimlich maneuver on fellow District 20 Rep. Mike Beltz, R-Hillsboro, after the latter indicated he was choking on a piece of steak while at dinner Monday night in Bismarck with other freshman representatives.

"It was a pleasant evening up until that point, and then not so much. Nobody panicked. Everything went well," Beltz said. The episode lasted less than 30 seconds, he said.

"Everyone stayed calm, including me," said the 59-year-old farmer.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Hagert was sitting across from Beltz and noticed with Rep. Greg Stemen, R-Fargo, that Beltz was "having a little bit of trouble." They asked Beltz if he was OK, and he shook his head no. They asked if he needed help, and he shook his head yes.

"From there it was just get around the table as quick as you could and trying to remember how to correctly give the Heimlich maneuver," Hagert said.

He learned the abdominal thrusting technique in a farm safety class about 20 years ago.

Stemen recognized the two District 20 representatives in a floor speech Tuesday.