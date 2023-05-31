Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

A landowner rights group is suing the North Dakota Industrial Commission over what the group argues are laws that allow an unconstitutional taking of lands for carbon storage.

State officials are relying on a legal process called amalgamation to secure the necessary land for a growing number of carbon storage projects tied to efforts to reduce climate-warming emissions. Carbon storage requires access to small cavities below the ground called pore space, which is the part of the subsurface that is porous enough for liquid and gas to flow through. Amalgamation is the process of requiring pore space owned by those who did not accept easements to be included in the storage facility.

North Dakota law says for amalgamation to take place at least 60% of pore space owners must consent to the use of their pore space through easements, and the project operator must “make a good-faith effort” to acquire consent from all landowners.

The Industrial Commission can move to amalgamate the land if these and 12 other requirements are met. State law says nonconsenting landowners “will be equitably compensated.”

The Industrial Commission, which oversees the oil and gas industry in the state, used amalgamation last week to secure the storage space for the Blue Flint Ethanol carbon storage project in McLean County. Just over 91% of landowners that had pore space in the storage area consented to easements. But the whole space was needed for storage to occur, so the Industrial Commission voted to amalgamate the land for the project.

The Northwest Landowners Association argues that this practice is unconstitutional. Chairman Troy Coons said the group made multiple attempts to address its concerns in this year's legislative session, but the lack of progress with lawmakers has prompted the group to take the matter to court.

“We were there” at the Capitol, he said at a Wednesday press conference in Bismarck. “We were asking to solve this problem.”

The lawsuit is filed in state court. The group’s representatives argue in legal documents that amalgamation is a taking of land, and for the state to engage in a taking of land, it must file eminent domain proceedings with landowners. Eminent domain is a process of taking land for public use, which cannot happen without a “just” compensation.

Though “equitable" and “just” are synonyms in the dictionary, the association claims this is not the case legally. It argues that by avoiding the use of the word “just,” the amalgamation law allows the state to not have to resort to eminent domain proceedings which would require a jury to rule on if the compensation was just. The lawsuit asks that eminent domain proceedings be made a part of the amalgamation process.

Also at contention in the suit are the rights of landowners when their property is being surveyed for future use. North Dakota law allows surveyors to access private land prior to it being condemned for public use. The association argues that these actions constitute a “physical invasion," as the land has not been legally taken yet. It maintains eminent domain proceedings must take place prior to survey work occurring.

“It’s a trespass,” said Derrick Braaten, an attorney for the group. “They don’t have a right to be there until they’ve gone through a proper eminent domain proceeding.”

Representatives from the Industrial Commission declined to comment on the case, saying they had not yet discussed it. The state Department of Mineral Resources said it does not comment on pending litigation.

The same landowners group found success in 2022 at the North Dakota Supreme Court in another lawsuit regarding pore space. The suit concerned provisions in Senate Bill 2344 from 2019. The bill excluded landowners without a preexisting contract from compensation if their pore space was used for saltwater disposal or enhanced oil recovery.

Braaten said the association’s new lawsuit contains similar legal reasoning to its previous case.

If the lawsuit is successful it could have an impact on the state’s growing list of carbon storage projects. There could be a potential for relitigating certain takings, according to Braaten.

Debates over carbon storage have been increasing in North Dakota as the state looks to become a hub for these projects. Reducing CO2 output also will be required to get North Dakota’s energy production in line with new emission standards in a number of markets. State Mineral Resources Director Lynn Helms anticipates there will be six CO2 injection sites across the state a year from now.

Critics of these projects argue that the technology is costly and question its ability to lead to a significant reduction in emissions. They also point to potential health and environmental risks if a pipeline carrying CO2 to a storage area were to leak.

The landowners association says it does not object to carbon storage projects, but opposes current laws governing them.

“What they are doing is taking private property without just compensation,” Braaten said.