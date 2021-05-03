North Dakota labor commissioner to serve as interim Indian Affairs head

North Dakota Labor Commissioner Erica Thunder will lead the North Dakota Indian Affairs Commission as interim executive director until a new official is found.

Thunder has been labor commissioner since June 2019. In her additional interim role she succeeds Scott Davis, who was Indian Affairs executive director since 2009. He announced his resignation in March and left Friday to become head of Native American outreach for Sanford Health, which is based in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and has a hospital in Bismarck.

Thunder, who is an attorney and enrolled member of the Mandan, Hidatsa and Arikara Nation, was judicial systems administrator for the Indian Affairs Commission from December 2016 until her appointment as labor commissioner.

Labor commissioner and Indian Affairs Commission executive director are both governor's Cabinet members.

