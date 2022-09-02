North Dakota labor commissioner resigns; 6th Cabinet member in 11 weeks to leave

North Dakota Labor Commissioner Erica Thunder has resigned to take a new position in the state corrections system.

Gov. Doug Burgum on Friday announced her resignation, effective Sept. 30. Thunder had been labor commissioner, a governor's Cabinet member, since June 2019.

She has accepted the newly created role of director of diversity and cultural competency at the state Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

“We are deeply grateful for Erica’s outstanding service as labor commissioner, including progress made to streamline work, upgrade software systems, eliminate paper, and improve business processes, policies and procedures to provide better service to North Dakota citizens,” Burgum said in a statement. “While we will miss her on the Cabinet, we’re excited that she has accepted this impactful new position with DOCR, and we appreciate the highly capable team she has supported at the Department of Labor and Human Rights.”

Thunder's new role "will include understanding and documenting pathways in which Native Americans and other minorities enter the criminal justice system and developing recommendations to address systemic problems, as well as developing, evaluating and identifying community resources on tribal lands," according to the governor's office.

"The position also involves leading the establishment and enhancement of culturally competent programs, services and activities; developing strategies to address overrepresentation and recidivism of minorities in the corrections system; and building productive relationships among the tribes, communities, minorities and the DOCR," the governor's statement said.

Thunder is an enrolled member of the Mandan, Hidatsa and Arikara Nation.

She is the sixth Cabinet member in the last 11 weeks to announce his or her departure. Some are retiring.

Burgum on Thursday named a new commerce commissioner, Josh Teigen, who begins Tuesday.

Since the start of 2021 the governor also has appointed new leaders for the Health Department, Corrections and Rehabilitation, Game and Fish, Parks and Recreation, Indian Affairs and Job Service.

The labor commissioner position will be posted immediately.