North Dakota Job Service, Health Department websites available in 16 languages

The websites for Job Service North Dakota and the state Health Department are now accessible in 16 languages.
The upgrade is part of a pilot program with North Dakota Information Technology.
“This will allow thousands of people easier access to and understanding of our services,” Job Service Executive Director Pat Bertagnolli said. “We have large populations of New Americans across the state and they’re a vital part of our workforce."
State Health Officer Dr. Nizar Wehbi said, “The ability for residents who either speak English as a second language or do not speak English to be able to easily access public health information that they understand is an important breakthrough for our website.”
The websites are at www.jobsnd.com and health.nd.gov. Languages offered in a dropdown at the top of any page are English, Arabic, Basque, Bosnian, Chinese, French, Hindi, Hmong, Kurdish, Nepali, Pashto, Punjabi, Somali, Spanish, Swahili and Vietnamese.
Officials expect to add more languages and other state agency websites to the pilot program.