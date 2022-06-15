 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

North Dakota Job Service, Health Department websites available in 16 languages

  • 0

The websites for Job Service North Dakota and the state Health Department are now accessible in 16 languages.

The upgrade is part of a pilot program with North Dakota Information Technology.

“This will allow thousands of people easier access to and understanding of our services,” Job Service Executive Director Pat Bertagnolli said. “We have large populations of New Americans across the state and they’re a vital part of our workforce."

State Health Officer Dr. Nizar Wehbi said, “The ability for residents who either speak English as a second language or do not speak English to be able to easily access public health information that they understand is an important breakthrough for our website.”

The websites are at www.jobsnd.com and health.nd.gov. Languages offered in a dropdown at the top of any page are English, Arabic, Basque, Bosnian, Chinese, French, Hindi, Hmong, Kurdish, Nepali, Pashto, Punjabi, Somali, Spanish, Swahili and Vietnamese.

People are also reading…

Officials expect to add more languages and other state agency websites to the pilot program.

+1 
Pat Bertagnolli

Bertagnolli

 PROVIDED
+1 
Nizar Wehbi.jpg

State Health Officer Dr. Nizar Wehbi

 PROVIDED
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Mixed results as South Dakota's Noem intervenes in GOP races

Mixed results as South Dakota's Noem intervenes in GOP races

In South Dakota, Republican Gov. Kristi Noem has tried to shape the Legislature to her liking. And in last week's primary, she publicly backed at least a dozen candidates, including several challengers to incumbents who are part of a contrarian group of Republicans. But two-thirds of the governor's favorites lost, and some of the lawmakers who survived her efforts to defeat them wonder why a governor they generally agree with went to such lengths to try to oust them. While endorsements often draw attention and financial resources, they don't always translate into voter support. It’s a lesson that Noem ally Donald Trump is learning as he falls short, notably in Georgia, in trying to punish Republicans who've crossed him.

South Dakota primary turnout highest since 2010 election

Officials say South Dakota recorded its largest primary election turnout in more than a decade, with roughly one in every three registered voters casting a ballot. The 32% showing was the most since the 2010 primary, when nearly 35% of voters cast ballots in a race with several Republicans fighting for the nomination for governor. The nod went to Dennis Daugaard. The Argus Leader reports that the 2010 and 2022 primaries were similar in makeup in that Democratic presidents who were unpopular in the state, Joe Biden and Barack Obama, were in the middle of their first terms, the Argus Leader reported. This year’s turnout was bolstered by a historic number of Republican legislative primaries and a controversial constitutional amendment.

Watch Now: Related Video

Beijing imposes new COVID curbs over nightclub virus cluster

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News