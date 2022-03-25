North Dakota investment board's Russia-linked holdings dwindle to $2.7M

The North Dakota State Investment Board's holdings with ties to Russia have fallen to about $2.7 million as the panel has sought to divest from the country attacking Ukraine.

The board in a special meeting earlier this month approved divestment of "Russian investment exposure." Other states also have moved to divest from Russian entities.

Staff of North Dakota's Retirement and Investment Office on Friday updated the 12-member board on the divesting. The office oversees more than $19 billion in assets.

In early March, the board had about $10 million total of investments with Russian ties, down from an initial report of nearly $16 million.

The panel's "Russian entity exposure" as of March 15 had dwindled to $300,000 from the state insurance pool, $1.2 million from the state pension pool and $1.2 million from the $8.5 billion, voter-approved Legacy Fund, which is invested around the world.

Some bond holdings were sold at face value, though others weren't, Chief Investment Officer Scott Anderson told the board. Those sales totaled about $2 million. The value of securities also fell, he said.

"What we're seeing right now is very little Russia exposure left in our portfolios," Anderson said.

What remains cannot be sold, he said.

"The exchanges where those transactions could take place will not allow those transactions to take place," he told the Tribune.

Additionally, nearly all of the remaining $2.7 million is in commingled funds, or money pooled from different investors, which would require the board to divest of hundreds of millions of dollars to exit those holdings linked to Russia -- which can't be sold anyway -- and reconstruct its portfolio at additional cost, Anderson said.

A major investment firm also has removed Russia as a geography category from its index -- "a significant development in the investment world," office Executive Director Jan Murtha said.

The board took no action after the update.

Investments with Russian ties of North Dakota's Board of University and School Lands fell from $29 million to $4 million earlier this month as investors pulled their money.

Reach Jack Dura at 701-250-8225 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 2

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.