North Dakota investment board to divest from Russian entities

North Dakota's State Investment Board on Thursday voted to divest public money from Russian entities amid the country's invasion of Ukraine.

The decision came after a public update on state funds with "Russian entity exposure" and a nearly 1 ½-hour closed session to discuss strategy. The 12-member board voted unanimously "to approve the divestment of Russian investment exposure as discussed in the executive session and direct staff to report at the next regularly scheduled State Investment Board meeting."

State Retirement and Investment Office Executive Director Jan Murtha said the board's guidance will be given to investment managers, with an update at the next board meeting on March 25.

Lt. Gov. Brent Sanford, who chairs the board, called Thursday's special meeting on Russian investments "in light of the country’s continuing attacks on Ukraine."

"I hope that people are seeing that the answer is here, no more new investments in Russia and an absolute plan for exiting the investments with Russian connection," he said.

Divesting

The board's $10 million total of investments with Russian ties includes $1.7 million from the state insurance pool, $3.7 million from the state pension pool and $4.6 million from the $8.7 billion, voter-approved Legacy Fund, which is invested around the world.

Just days earlier, that total had been nearly $16 million, less than one-tenth of 1% of the $19.3 billion in assets managed by the office.

Office Chief Investment Officer Scott Anderson said that reduction is due to a "very fluid" situation of managers leaving investment positions, prices changing, and brokers and traders halting transaction activity. The office is keeping track of U.S. Treasury guidance and economic sanctions on Russia.

“Regarding removing the (Russian) exposures, the investors are following the sanctions diligently, and they are in some sense restricted in what they can sell because of the illiquid (difficult) market,” Anderson said. “But I know they are making political risk decisions regarding this event. They’re following the sanctions diligently, they’ve heard loud and clear from us our concerns regarding the risk of these securities, so my estimation is that the managers will follow an orderly wind-down of these securities."

But for the board to divest of $7.8 million in Russian-exposed commingled funds, or money pooled from different investors, it would have to divest of $950 million of commingled funds, according to a meeting report.

"This isn't just as easy as clicking 'sell,'" Chief Deputy Attorney General and board member Troy Seibel said of divesting.

Land Board

The state Board of University and School Lands has $9.7 million in Russia-based companies, or 0.16% of total investment assets, according to the governor's office.

That's a drop from nearly $29 million reported on Monday, due to reasons similar to those affecting the other board's investments.

State Treasurer Thomas Beadle, who serves on the land and investment boards, said the Land Board is "actively monitoring the situation and paying attention to how to deal with the situation accordingly."

'Minor hit'

David Flynn, research director at the Institute of Policy and Business Analytics at the University of North Dakota, said any move to unload Russian holdings is unlikely to impose a financial burden on Russia, which has already stopped paying interest on certain bonds.

But if enough investors pull their money, it would be another “sign of dissatisfaction” with the invasion, he told The Associated Press.

“The political ramifications would probably be judged to be more important than whatever kinds of financial implications there are,” Flynn said.

The state would likely lose money on the sale, but it would be a minor hit because the direct holdings with Russia represent a small part of the overall state investment portfolio, he told AP.

Meeting openness

The meeting was available only by phone to the public. The agenda provided call-in information and an address for the meeting venue, but it did not indicate in-person attendance wasn't available.

Murtha said nearly all board members were attending virtually, "so the experience for both the board members and anyone listening in is the same, is a virtual experience."

One board member was in person "for his convenience," she said. The board's special meetings are routinely held virtually, she said.

A Tribune photographer was denied access, along with a local TV crew. Veterinarian Shelley Lenz drove from Killdeer to attend the meeting, and said office staff turned her away from a small conference room. She afterward tuned in by phone.

"I think it's important to be in person, to show up as the public, that we want to be seen, and I also want to see the people discuss our public monies beyond just their words, but their expressions, who's saying it," said Lenz, who was the 2020 Democratic-NPL gubernatorial nominee.

The teleconference availability to the public was sufficient to meet state open meetings law, though the office could have been clearer on its agenda about no in-person attendance, according to North Dakota Newspaper Association Attorney Jack McDonald. Turning people away from a public meeting is "a bad image," he said.

"I think the general view of the attorney general's office has always been that you can always make steps to make the meetings as accessible as possible," McDonald said. A high-level state agency should make a greater effort, he said.

Reach Jack Dura at 701-250-8225 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.

