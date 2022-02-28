North Dakota investment board to discuss Legacy Fund bonds in Russia

North Dakota's State Investment Board will meet this week to discuss previous investments of the state's oil tax savings in Russia, in light of that country's invasion of Ukraine.

Lt. Gov. Brent Sanford on Monday called a special meeting of the 12-member board Thursday to address what he called an "evolving situation."

“North Dakota has received, reviewed and is implementing advice from the U.S. Treasury Department related to investments in Russia,” Sanford said in a statement. “The situation is fluid, and additional guidance is forthcoming."

The lieutenant governor chairs the board, which includes the state treasurer and insurance commissioner.

Gov. Doug Burgum said in a statement, "North Dakota stands with the freedom-loving people of Ukraine in opposition to the ongoing attacks by Russian armed forces and President Putin. We must do our part to limit the financial resources at Russia’s disposal to discourage these unprovoked and heinous acts of aggression.”

Much of the $8.7 billion Legacy Fund is invested in other countries.

The Tribune sought details of the Russian investments from state Retirement and Investment Office Executive Director Jan Murtha, who did not immediately provide information. Governor's spokesman Mike Nowatzki did not immediately provide investment details.

The statement from the governor's office said that "While North Dakota owns bonds originally issued by the Russian Federation, the state purchased those bonds from a third party on the secondary market, so the proceeds of the sale went to the third party, not the Russian government. The U.S. Treasury has advised U.S. investors to cease all secondary exchange transactions involving Russia effective March 1 for bonds 'issued after March 1, 2022.'"

The 2021 Legislature approved of several mandates to invest more of the voter-approved fund within North Dakota. The Legacy Fund's advisory board and the Retirement and Investment Office are working to implement the investment mandates.

The pace of the rollout has frustrated some state lawmakers, but the state securities commissioner has said the mandates need time to work.

The State Investment Board last year created an in-state program that has since deployed $22.5 million to three companies with ties to North Dakota.

Reach Jack Dura at 701-250-8225 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.

