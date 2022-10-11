North Dakota insurance commissioner announces 2023 plan rate changes

North Dakota Insurance Commissioner Jon Godfread has announced health insurance rate changes approved for individual and small group plans for next year.
“With rising inflation, families across North Dakota are trying to make their dollar stretch farther. These rate changes remain relatively consistent from previous years and may offer some relief on wallets,” Godfread said in a statement Tuesday. “I highly encourage North Dakotans to review your plan and shop around as plans and benefits may have changed. Make sure your plan meets both your health needs and is financially viable for you and your family.”
Approved, average 2023 individual market rate changes for the major carriers in North Dakota are: Blue Cross Blue Shield, 3.3%; Sanford Health Plan, 5.67%; and Medica Health Plan, 8.51%. About 45,000 North Dakotans purchase through the individual market.
People are also reading…
Approved, average 2023 small group market rate changes for major carriers are: Blue Cross Blue Shield, 8.8%; Sanford Health Plan, 6.38%; United Healthcare, 7.92%; Medica Insurance Co., -7.51%; and HealthPartners Insurance Co., 4.3%. United Healthcare has discontinued all but one plan, the Insurance Department said.
Open enrollment for plans under the Affordable Care Act will be from Nov. 1 to Dec. 15 for coverage to begin Jan. 1, according to the Insurance Department.
For more information, go to insurance.nd.gov.