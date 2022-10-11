 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

North Dakota insurance commissioner announces 2023 plan rate changes

  • 0

North Dakota Insurance Commissioner Jon Godfread has announced health insurance rate changes approved for individual and small group plans for next year.

“With rising inflation, families across North Dakota are trying to make their dollar stretch farther. These rate changes remain relatively consistent from previous years and may offer some relief on wallets,” Godfread said in a statement Tuesday. “I highly encourage North Dakotans to review your plan and shop around as plans and benefits may have changed. Make sure your plan meets both your health needs and is financially viable for you and your family.”

Approved, average 2023 individual market rate changes for the major carriers in North Dakota are: Blue Cross Blue Shield, 3.3%; Sanford Health Plan, 5.67%; and Medica Health Plan, 8.51%. About 45,000 North Dakotans purchase through the individual market.

People are also reading…

Approved, average 2023 small group market rate changes for major carriers are: Blue Cross Blue Shield, 8.8%; Sanford Health Plan, 6.38%; United Healthcare, 7.92%; Medica Insurance Co., -7.51%; and HealthPartners Insurance Co., 4.3%. United Healthcare has discontinued all but one plan, the Insurance Department said.

Open enrollment for plans under the Affordable Care Act will be from Nov. 1 to Dec. 15 for coverage to begin Jan. 1, according to the Insurance Department.

For more information, go to insurance.nd.gov.

Jon Godfread

Jon Godfread
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Group forms to try to block marijuana legalization in ND

Group forms to try to block marijuana legalization in ND

An addiction counselor who helped defeat a marijuana legalization proposal in North Dakota four years ago has launched a fresh opposition group seeking to do it again this November. The group, Healthy and Productive North Dakota, is forming less than five weeks before Election Day and after some major funders of the 2018 opposition had announced they would sit out the 2022 fight. The measure would allow people over age 21 in North Dakota to use and possess up to 1 ounce of marijuana and grow up to three marijuana plants. Luke Niforatos, who helped launch the group, said opponents didn't see an organized effort take hold so they are stepping forward now. He said he's not concerned that legalization supporters have a big cash advantage.

Noem's balancing act: Big ambitions, South Dakota reelection

Noem's balancing act: Big ambitions, South Dakota reelection

Many political watchers expected Gov. Kristi Noem to cruise to reelection this year in Republican-dominated South Dakota against a Democratic challenger without statewide experience. But Noem's frequent out-of-state travels on behalf of GOP candidates, as well as recent ethics stumbles, have given Democrats license to dream of an upset. Or perhaps make Noem's race against state lawmaker Jamie Smith close enough to raise questions about her viability on the national stage. Smith has cast himself as a moderate and so far has run a mostly upbeat campaign. The governor recently came out with an ad that tied Smith to President Joe Biden, who won 36% of South Dakota’s vote in 2020.

Trial set in North Dakota tribes’ lawsuit over redistricting

Trial set in North Dakota tribes’ lawsuit over redistricting

A trial has been set in a federal lawsuit brought by two Native American tribes that allege North Dakota’s new legislative map dilutes tribal members’ voting strength. The bench trial is scheduled for June 12, 2023. A bench trial means the verdict is up to the judge alone. The lawsuit filed in February by the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa and the Spirit Lake Tribe alleges that the state’s new legislative map violates the Voting Rights Act. An attorney for the tribes says subpoenas seeking documents related to the case are being sent to about half of the 14-member GOP-led redistricting committee.

Watch Now: Related Video

Astronomers may have discovered light from the first star to have ever existed

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News