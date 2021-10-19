North Dakota insurance commissioner announces 2022 plan rates

North Dakota Insurance Commissioner Jon Godfread on Tuesday announced health insurance rates approved for individual and small group plans for next year.

“2021 continues to be a year unlike any in recent memory. Amid a continuing global pandemic, the Insurance Department recognizes the importance of affordable, comprehensive, and accessible health insurance,” Godfread said in a statement. “Our Insurance Industry has continued to support the fluctuating nature of a pandemic. Maintaining a robust insurance marketplace, that provides our consumers with options, is of critical importance to North Dakota.”

Approved, average 2022 individual market rate changes for the major carriers in North Dakota are: Blue Cross Blue Shield, -0.6%; Sanford Health Plan, 3.3%; and Medica Health Plan, 10.43%.

Approved, average 2022 small group market rate increases for major carriers are: Blue Cross Blue Shield, 4.73%; Sanford Health Plan, 0.46%; United Healthcare, 2.6%; Medica Insurance Co., 6.49%.

In 2020, 58% of North Dakotans accessed health insurance through their employer, 29% had Medicaid and Medicare benefits, 7% purchased health insurance on their own, and 6% were uninsured.

For more information, go to insurance.nd.gov or contact the Insurance Department at 701-328-2440.

Reach Jack Dura at 701-250-8225 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.

