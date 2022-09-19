North Dakota Industrial Commission approves $15M for energy projects

The North Dakota Industrial Commission on Monday awarded more than $15 million for three projects aimed at reducing environmental impacts and increasing energy efficiency.

The three-member board approved the proposals from the Clean Sustainable Energy Authority, which has held three grant rounds since its inception after the 2021 legislative session, totaling awards of $250 million in loans, $20 million in hydrogen grants from federal dollars and $24.3 million in state grants. No more grant rounds will be held until additional funding has been approved by the Legislature.

The new grants include $10 million for engineering and design work on the “Liberty H2 Hub” project, an effort led by the University of North Dakota's Energy and Environmental Research Center to develop large-scale facilities for low-carbon hydrogen development.

A grant of $4.2 million was awarded for “Project Phoenix,” a proposal submitted by a California-based company called Newlight Technologies, which wants to manufacture biodegradable plastic using methane as a feedstock.

Denver-based Enerplus Corp. is getting $1.1 million for geothermal power generation for oil and gas production.

“The three projects funded today will leverage $5 million in state dollars and $10 million in federal dollars to unlock over $19.5 million in private investments into North Dakota’s energy future,” the Industrial Commission said in a joint statement.

The commission is made up of Gov. Doug Burgum, Attorney General Drew Wrigley and Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring.