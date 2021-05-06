 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
North Dakota Indian Affairs Commission overspent operating budget by 1%
0 comments

North Dakota Indian Affairs Commission overspent operating budget by 1%

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
North Dakota state Capitol

The North Dakota state Capitol in Bismarck is offset by flowers in full bloom in June 2018.

 Mike McCleary

North Dakota's Indian Affairs Commission overspent its operating budget by 1% in the state's 2017-19 budget cycle, according to a new state audit.

State Auditor Josh Gallion released the audit on Thursday, finding $2,859 overspent in operating expenses. The 2017 Legislature set a $263,704 operating budget for the agency, which in 2019 was found to have misspent nearly $7,800 on gift cards for people attending the annual North Dakota Indian Youth Leadership Academy.

“We applaud the efforts of the Commission to address areas of concern that were identified by our audit team in 2019 and we are confident that they will take the necessary steps to address the new issue,” Gallion said in a statement.

The agency agreed with the findings, saying it "will follow the recommendation made by the Office of the State Auditor and will ensure compliance with the appropriations limits set by the North Dakota Legislature."

+1 
State Auditor Josh Gallion

North Dakota State Auditor Josh Gallion 

 TOM STROMME, TRIBUNE

Reach Jack Dura at 701-223-8482 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

The Royal Family lead tributes to Archie Mountbatten-Windsor

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Capitol Reporter

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News