North Dakota House to consider Simons' expulsion; 2 representatives to speak about encounters

North Dakota's House of Representatives on Thursday will consider whether to expel a Republican member reported to have threatened and sexually harassed women in the state Capitol.

House Majority Leader Chet Pollert, R-Carrington, said the House will resolve into a committee of the whole "to address the accusations of workplace harassment." The House will meet at 1 p.m. Thursday. Rep. Luke Simons, R-Dickinson, who has denied any misconduct, and women who have reported their encounters with him will have the opportunity to speak.

Pollert said he expects all 94 representatives to be present in the chamber or by videoconference.

"I don't want to do this, but if there are folks missing, I will have a call of the House," Pollert told the House. A call of the House compels members' attendance.

"We have a duty as legislators, and so however long it takes tomorrow, that's what we will be doing," Pollert told the House.

Simons, a barber and rancher, was first elected in 2016 and was reelected last year with 39% of the vote in a five-way race.

The Legislature's nonpartisan research agency of financial and legal experts maintained a 14-page file of reports of female staff and interns who felt uncomfortable around Simons, dating to 2018.