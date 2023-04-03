The North Dakota House of Representatives on Monday sustained the governor's veto of a bill to raise the interstate highway speed limit to 80 mph.

The House voted 58-34, upholding Gov. Doug Burgum's veto of House Bill 1475. The Legislature can override a veto by a two-thirds vote in each house, being 63 votes in the House and 32 in the Senate. The House in February had passed the bill, 65-29.

House Majority Leader Mike Lefor, R-Dickinson, told the House he was switching his previous vote for the bill to sustain the veto, citing a primary seat belt enforcement bill on its way to the governor's desk. Burgum had cited the absence of such a seat belt law in vetoing the bill.

The Senate had passed the bill 25-21, far shy of what is needed to stomp a veto. The Senate will not vote on a possible override due to Monday's House action.

The bill would have raised the interstate highway speed limit from 75 mph to 80 mph. There are two interstates in North Dakota -- I-94 running east and west across the south, including through Bismarck-Mandan, and I-29 running north and south through the eastern Red River Valley.

Koppelman told the House in February that the state Department of Transportation would retain the ability to adjust the speed limit in areas of concern, such as curves and the scenic Badlands section near Medora, and could work with cities to determine the speed limit where interstates go through urban areas and the highway speeds are reduced. Koppelman has unsuccessfully proposed the bill three other times.

Burgum on Wednesday vetoed the bill, citing his administration's Vision Zero initiative to reduce traffic deaths, and the state's absence of a primary enforcement law for seat belt use.

The House on Thursday passed a bill for the latter, 53-38. Senate Bill 2362 by Sen. Dean Rummel also passed the Senate, 31-14, and now goes to Burgum.

The bill would require all occupants of a vehicle to wear a seat belt, not just those in front seats. Law enforcement officers could issue citations as a primary offense. Not wearing a seat belt is a secondary offense, meaning officers can cite the offense only after another traffic infraction.

Burgum called a primary seat belt law "a reasonable and responsible means of mitigating the increased risk of a higher speed limit."

"In the absence of a primary seat belt law, I am unable to support the heightened risk of an increased speed limit on interstates," he wrote in his veto message. Koppelman told the Tribune that passage of the seat belt bill could improve the chances of the 80 mph proposal. The House Transportation Committee also has "the opportunity to amend that language onto another bill," he added.