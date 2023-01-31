 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
North Dakota House spits out bills for medical marijuana edibles

Edibles

Efforts to make edible products available to North Dakota medical marijuana patients have failed in previous years.

 PROVIDED

Medical marijuana patients aren't any closer to having edible products legally available after the North Dakota House of Representatives killed two bills on Tuesday.

The House in a 55-37 vote killed House Bill 1202, by Rep. Steve Vetter, R-Grand Forks, and in a 20-72 vote killed House Bill 1164 by Rep. Vicky Steiner, R-Dickinson. The bills needed a two-thirds majority vote, or 63 votes, to pass.

The House Human Services Committee had amended elements of both bills into 1202 and had given a "do not pass" recommendation to 1164, according to Rep. Gretchen Dobervich, D-Fargo. 

North Dakota voters in 2016 approved of a state medical marijuana program. Patients are limited to using dried marijuana leaves and flowers, or THC products such as concentrates, tinctures, capsules, transdermal patches and lotions. THC is what gives marijuana users a high.

Bill supporters said edibles are a healthier and more accurate dosing method for medical marijuana patients.

Steve Vetter

Rep. Steve Vetter, R-Grand Forks

"This is something the people wanted. The people voted for this, and now here we are, six years later, trying to give the people what they originally asked for," Vetter told the House.

The bills sought to allow edible squares and lozenges.

Opponents said edibles pose health risks for children who might ingest the products.

Similar bills have failed since 2019.

North Dakota's medical marijuana program has 8,898 active patient cards, with manufacturing facilities in Bismarck and Fargo, and eight dispensaries statewide, including one in Bismarck.

Reach Jack Dura at 701-223-8482 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.

