North Dakota House shows appetite for edibles in medical marijuana program

North Dakota's House of Representatives has advanced two bills meant to improve the state's medical marijuana program for patients, including one that would make edibles available.

Voters in 2016 approved medical marijuana. The 2017 Legislature implemented the program. It has 4,796 active patient cards, with eight dispensaries operating in the state, including one in Bismarck. The state's first dispensary opened in Fargo in March 2019.

House Bill 1391, brought by Rep. Gretchen Dobervich, D-Fargo, passed 63-31 on Thursday in the House. The bill would make edible products available to patients in the medical marijuana program. Edibles would come in the form of soft or hard square lozenges. A similar bill failed in 2019 amid concerns that children might mistake edibles for candy.

House Bill 1359, brought by Rep. Matt Ruby, R-Minot, passed 80-13 on Thursday in the House. The bill would restructure the state's medical marijuana advisory board to include representation from manufacturing facilities, dispensaries and patients. The board has six members appointed by the governor, but no requirements for membership.