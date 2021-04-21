North Dakota House shoots down introduction of late bill on 'vaccine passport' ban

North Dakota's House of Representatives on Wednesday turned down the proposed introduction of a late bill banning so-called "vaccine passports."
The House voted 40-53, far short of the two-thirds majority needed to introduce the bill brought by Rep. Sebastian Ertelt, R-Lisbon.
"If we do not offer this protection to our citizens, then we are sending them a loud message that there are no bounds to the power of their government or their employers," Ertelt said.
"Vaccine passports" refer to documents that verify someone is vaccinated against COVID-19. Advocates say they can help protect public health, and enable people to more freely travel and frequent businesses. Opponents view them as infringing on personal freedom and private health choices.
The proposed bill did not specify disease-specific vaccines. It would have banned government entities from requiring documentation of people's vaccination status and made businesses that do so ineligible from receiving or using public money or tax incentives. The bill excluded school immunization requirements.
House Majority Leader Chet Pollert, R-Carrington, said he didn't call a meeting of the Delayed Bills Committee, which he leads, to consider the bill's introduction.
He said the House already addressed vaccine passports in Senate bill amendments banning government requirements on private entities for vaccination documentation -- a bill which the Senate defeated Wednesday -- and in a late resolution sent to Congress opposing vaccine passports.
"I thought we did a good job of that," Pollert told the House, but he told the Tribune that lawmakers "have some more work to do" regarding the amendments in the defeated bill.
"Now we've got to find out what we can do here working forward, because I liked those," Pollert said.
Several lawmakers spoke in favor of introducing Ertelt's bill, citing business rights and personal freedom. Opponents said the Legislature has done sufficient work and cannot effect change on what federal policies might come forth.
Speaker Kim Koppelman, R-West Fargo, gaveled down balcony visitors who booed loudly and shouted after the vote and continued to do so even after the House chief clerk began other business.
"You could be voted out," a woman shouted.
The House earlier this year defeated several bills related to vaccinations, including ones to prohibit people's inquiries and access to others' vaccination status and records, and to ban refusal of services to people who are unvaccinated.
