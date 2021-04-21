North Dakota House shoots down introduction of late bill on 'vaccine passport' ban

North Dakota's House of Representatives on Wednesday turned down the proposed introduction of a late bill banning so-called "vaccine passports."

The House voted 40-53, far short of the two-thirds majority needed to introduce the bill brought by Rep. Sebastian Ertelt, R-Lisbon.

"If we do not offer this protection to our citizens, then we are sending them a loud message that there are no bounds to the power of their government or their employers," Ertelt said.

"Vaccine passports" refer to documents that verify someone is vaccinated against COVID-19. Advocates say they can help protect public health, and enable people to more freely travel and frequent businesses. Opponents view them as infringing on personal freedom and private health choices.

The proposed bill did not specify disease-specific vaccines. It would have banned government entities from requiring documentation of people's vaccination status and made businesses that do so ineligible from receiving or using public money or tax incentives. The bill excluded school immunization requirements.

House Majority Leader Chet Pollert, R-Carrington, said he didn't call a meeting of the Delayed Bills Committee, which he leads, to consider the bill's introduction.

