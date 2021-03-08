North Dakota House, Senate lift mask rule in chambers

Masks no longer will be required in the North Dakota House and Senate chambers.

The rule change takes effect Friday at the end of legislative business. The House last Friday voted 79-11 and the Senate on Monday voted 38-8 to change the joint rule adopted in December requiring everyone in legislative spaces of the Capitol to wear face masks or shields covering the nose and mouth. The rule change required a two-thirds vote of each chamber.

"We have done a very good job and it was felt that we could loosen this particular rule at this time," said Sen. Ray Holmberg, R-Grand Forks, who chairs the Senate Rules Committee.

Masks still will be required in the Legislature's committee rooms, Memorial Hall, Legislative Hall, Legislative Council office and other spaces. But lawmakers can remove their masks if they can maintain at least 6 feet of distance from others.

Legislative leaders have cited few cases of COVID-19 connected with the Legislature in moving to change the rule. Before the Legislature's midsession break last month, leaders were aware of two cases: a state senator and a legislative employee.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}