North Dakota House, Senate have new budget chiefs; lawmakers trained against workplace harassment

Budget writers in the North Dakota Legislature have new leaders for top positions left open by significant turnover this year in the House and Senate.

Rep. Don Vigesaa, R-Cooperstown, and Sen. Brad Bekkedahl, R-Williston, will chair the House and Senate appropriations committees, respectively. New Republican majority leaders recently appointed them to lead the panels that write state budgets.

Vigesaa and Bekkedahl succeed former Rep. Jeff Delzer, R-Underwood, who was defeated in the June primary election, and former Sen. Ray Holmberg, R-Grand Forks, who chose not to seek reelection and later resigned after his text messages with a jailed child pornography suspect came to light. Holmberg said he did not want to be a distraction.

Tuesday was Day Two of the Legislature's three-day organizational session, which culminates Wednesday with Gov. Doug Burgum's budget address outlining his priorities and proposals.

New chairmen

Vigesaa, a retired auto dealer who has served in the House since 2003, said he'll rely heavily on his committee's three division chairmen for their expertise. The three divisions are essentially subcommittees of the larger House Appropriations Committee.

"I'm not going to get interested in micromanaging their work. I just expect that they'll do a great job in committee, and then when we come together as a full committee, they will have done their due diligence," he said. "I'll oversee the operation, but I'm going to put a lot of authority with those people."

Bekkedahl, a dentist and a North Dakota National Guard colonel first elected in 2014, also handles the finance portfolio for the Williston City Commission, for which he is vice president. He said he too is not a micromanager, and as appropriations chair will try "to put people in positions (where) they can take care of the issues," while he'll ensure the bill process runs properly.

"My real role here is just coordinating the activities of the members of the committee for the benefit of the whole chamber," he said.

The appropriations chairs are two of several high-profile positions that opened up this year. Rep. Mike Lefor of Dickinson, and Sen. David Hogue of Minot, are the new Republican majority leaders after their predecessors chose not to seek reelection.

Senate Minority Leader Kathy Hogan, D-Fargo, is another new leader, following the elimination of her predecessor's Senate seat due to redistricting last year following the 2020 census.

Workplace harassment

The House and Senate on Tuesday met for a morning joint session, during which lawmakers reviewed the Legislature's workplace harassment policy and legislative ethics.

Representatives from the National Conference of State Legislatures gave presentations on legislative ethics, workplace respect and sexual harassment.

Legislative leaders this year added additional training for floor leaders who act as contact persons handling harassment complaints; retaliation also is a focus of lawmakers' training against harassment.

A panel of leaders advanced the changes to the Legislature's 2018 harassment policy following the House expulsion last year of then-Rep. Luke Simons, R-Dickinson, for documented workplace and sexual harassment.

Leaders' comments

The NCSL presentation on workplace respect and harassment lasted about 40 minutes; it was followed by comments from all four legislative leaders.

"We want you to feel comfortable coming to leadership with a question or a complaint about workplace harassment whether you're a freshman, a veteran, a staffer, a legislator, a Republican or Democrat," Lefor said. "We'll listen to you and follow the procedures outlined in the policy."

Hogue encouraged lawmakers to remember "You had to work hard to get here," which he said will help them "maintain your professional bearing."

House Minority Leader Josh Boschee, D-Fargo, said "These policies and processes are no longer theoretical to this body. They have evolved from the past year based on the reality of harassment that occurred last session and tested the level of tolerance this body holds to how staff and legislators will be treated."

Hogan said her hopes for the 2023 Legislature "is that it will reflect a process that our children and our grandchildren will be proud of 20 years from now."