North Dakota lawmakers are losing their seats, but it's just their chairs being replaced.

The elegant House and Senate chambers are set for upgrades, including painting the ceilings, refinishing woodwork and replacing the 25-year-old chairs in which lawmakers sit at their desks, according to Legislative Council Director John Bjornson.

Funding for the upgrades includes $7 million in federal coronavirus aid for improvements to heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems for the chambers and the Brynhild Haugland Room, where the House Appropriations Committee and other large groups meet.

The money, approved by the Legislature in its November 2021 special session, also covers painting of the chambers' ceilings.

The $42.9 million 2023-25 budget for the legislative branch, recently signed by Gov. Doug Burgum, also includes $220,000 for replacing carpet in both chambers, refinishing woodwork on the front rostrums and replacing the chairs.

The carpet and chairs are from 1998. Lawmakers at that time and in 1969 were given the option to purchase one of the old chairs. Remaining chairs were transferred to the state government's Surplus Property Division for disposition.

The new carpets' colors and the fate of the chairs will be up to the Legislative Procedure and Arrangements Committee when the panel of floor leaders meets this summer, Bjornson said.

The HVAC system upgrades are set to be completed by Sept. 1. There is no specific timeline for the carpeting and the refinishing of the woodwork; work on that will begin after the HVAC upgrades are complete.

The Legislature, in session every two years from roughly January through April, adjourned April 30.

The chambers date to 1934, when the state Capitol's construction was completed. Much of the Capitol is in art deco design, an artistic and decorative visual style popularized in the 1920s and 1930s and characterized by bold outlines along with geometric and zigzag forms. The chambers also are stops along the Capitol tour for visitors.